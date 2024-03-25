Why Did Kim Kardashian Split From Boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr?

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham reportedly began seeing each other in September 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Kim Kardashian appeared to have ended things with her boyfriend of half a year Odell Beckham Jr. But why did the couple break up? Why did they split?

Kim Kardashian reportedly began dating the American footballer roughly half a year ago in 2023.

Despite the 12-year age gap, the pair were going strong, most recently seen at the Vanity Fair Oscars party alongside Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner, on the 10th of March.

In fact, the two were going so well, it was reported that the couple were even thinking about having a child together. But it looks like that wasn’t meant to be in the cards and Kim and Odell Beckham Jr are reportedly over.

According to a source in the Daily Mail, the couple are “Not seeing each other anymore right now,” however the wording of that phrase, especially the inclusion of the ‘right now,’ hinted that this split might be temporary.

Kim and Odell never publically confirmed their relationship. Picture: Getty

Why did Kim Kardashian split from Odell Beckham Jr?

Whilst neither Kim nor Odell have commented on the supposed break-up, their split came after reports that Kim had been open to having another child, this time with the sports star.

The publication reported that Kim 'liked the idea' of having a fifth baby with Odell, which may have put pressure on the fresh relationship, especially considering Odell already has one child and Kim has four. But for now, this is just pure speculation.

Odell shares his son, Zydn with ex-girlfriend and fitness influencer Lauren Wood.

The pair were together for four years before confirming their break up in September of 2023, just before Odell was seen ‘hanging out’ with Kim.

Odell Beckham has reportedly considered a move to the Kansas City Chiefs alongside Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

Kim and Odell have never publicly confirmed their relationship and in early February a source told the Daily Mail that "Kim wants to keep her romantic life as private as she can right now. She wants to protect her private life a bit more than she has done in the past."

This makes sense after the media sensationalised her relationship with Pete Davidson and that didn't exactly work out.

However, she was seen being followed by her supposed beau after the Vanity Fair Oscars party, despite the pair arriving on the red carpet separately.

According to People magazine, "There wasn't a ton of PDA like some of the other couples, but there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time. They were careful about not being too all over each other, but there was lots of chemistry, and they left together."

Kim is reportedly interested in having a fifth child. Picture: Getty

The pair's reported split came as a shock to fans who just recently thought the couple were doing well after Kim posted a selfie on her Instagram, with text that read, 'miss u'.

Fans assumed she was referring to Odell, and she may well have been, but now the ‘miss u’ reads a little differently.

There were recent rumours that Odell was even planning to move from the Baltimore Ravens to the Kansas City Chiefs, the team Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce plays for.

The move would mean Odell would be situated closer to Los Angeles and, therefore closer to Kim.

According to an insider, the Daily Mail previously reported that “Odell is a free agent and is looking to sign with a team that will get him closer to LA to be closer to Kim.”

“Kim and Odell are firing on all cylinders and it is very simple right now between them because she can still do her thing, be a mom and he can do his thing.”

“There is no wedding bells to consider, it is just fun and physical right now. He would love to be closer to Kim as he sees a future with her.”

But has that future crashed and burned? As the publication's source said, they’re “Not seeing each other anymore right now,” so maybe not now, but in the future?

If Odell signed with the Kansas City Chiefs perhaps? When he’s ready to settle down and have another kid, maybe they'll get that second chance.

