Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson At The Met Gala Together Was A Full Circle Moment

3 May 2022, 08:43 | Updated: 3 May 2022, 08:47

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut. Picture: Getty
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson looked the image of love at the Met Gala – making their first of many red carpet appearances together.

The Met Gala is the biggest fashion event among the A-list, so it’s no wonder Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson chose the opportunity to make their red carpet debut.

In what’s an adorable full circle moment, Kim and Pete actually first met at the Met Gala in 2021 when she wore the now-iconic head-to-toe Balenciaga outfit which covered every inch of her famous curves as well as her face.

Kim recently opened up about her first proper meeting with Pete during a podcast in April, explaining he came over to her at the event a whole year ago and they chatted about Saturday Night Live and her hosting gig which hadn’t then been announced.

She recalled it was a little awkward as she couldn’t get her gloves off to use her phone after he asked for her number.

Kim spilled: “He knew I was hosting SNL, but it wasn’t announced yet, and so he came up to me and we were talking about SNL.

“I had gloves on and I couldn't get in my phone with the gloves, and I was like, ‘Oh I have gloves, And I can’t—'” Kim added that Pete responded: “All right cool,” and walked away!

Luckily the showbiz gods reunited the couple in the SNL writer’s room just weeks later.

Fast forward one year and the world’s new favourite couple were marking a milestone in their relationship by making their official debut as boyfriend and girlfriend at the star-studded event.

Kim wore Marilyn Monroe’s gown designed by Jean-Louis the dress the late actress wore to sing ‘happy birthday’ to President John Kennedy.

She even rocked Monroe-esque platinum blonde hair for the occasion and a white faux fur throw over her shoulders.

Letting his girlfriend take the spotlight, Pete wore a double-breasted black suit and dark shades.

