Kim Kardashian Is Hanging Out With Her Ex's New Wife Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian attended Ye's album launch with his new wife Bianca Censori. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian appears to be on good terms with ex Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori.

Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori were pictured hanging out together on Tuesday night as the rapper celebrated his new album.

While most exes would swerve one another at such a high-profile event, fans at the event noticed Bianca was stood beside Kanye’s ex wife Kim, who he shares four kids with and split from in 2021 following eight years of marriage.

Kim’s children; Chicago, six, and Psalm four, were also in attendance.

“Having them next to each other is crazy,” one person tweeted after seeing a clip of the women side by side. However, another more positive fan said: “The love of your life being cool w/ your soulmate >>.”

Kim Kardashian is on amicable terms with her ex's new wife Bianca Censori. Picture: Getty

Others have commented how it proves Kim and Ye are getting their issues resolved after such a tumultuous divorce.

Architectural designer Bianca, 29, and Ye, 43, reportedly married in December 2022 in an intimate ceremony.

Kim and Bianca are said to be on ‘amicable’ terms but the Skims founder is reportedly not a fan of Bianca’s risqué fashion when she parades it in front of the children.

The new couple married in December 2022 less than a month after Kanye’s divorce from Kim was finalised.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori married at the end of 2022. Picture: Getty

Kim and Kanye separated in 2021 after Kim became drained by her husband’s controversial social media outburst, often making comments involving her whole family.

She said during one confessional on The Kardashians: “Sometimes I feel if he were to hit rock bottom that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own.

“They used to run around and call everyone behind his back and be like, ‘It’s going to be OK, don’t worry, just give him another chance.’”

Kim said she felt like ‘the clean-up crew’ and that she didn’t have the energy for it anymore.

