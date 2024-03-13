Kim Kardashian Is Hanging Out With Her Ex's New Wife Bianca Censori

13 March 2024, 17:13

Kim Kardashian attended Ye's album launch with his new wife Bianca Censori
Kim Kardashian attended Ye's album launch with his new wife Bianca Censori. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian appears to be on good terms with ex Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori were pictured hanging out together on Tuesday night as the rapper celebrated his new album.

While most exes would swerve one another at such a high-profile event, fans at the event noticed Bianca was stood beside Kanye’s ex wife Kim, who he shares four kids with and split from in 2021 following eight years of marriage.

Kim’s children; Chicago, six, and Psalm four, were also in attendance.

“Having them next to each other is crazy,” one person tweeted after seeing a clip of the women side by side. However, another more positive fan said: “The love of your life being cool w/ your soulmate >>.”

Kim Kardashian is on amicable terms with her ex's new wife Bianca Censori
Kim Kardashian is on amicable terms with her ex's new wife Bianca Censori. Picture: Getty

Others have commented how it proves Kim and Ye are getting their issues resolved after such a tumultuous divorce.

Architectural designer Bianca, 29, and Ye, 43, reportedly married in December 2022 in an intimate ceremony.

Kim and Bianca are said to be on ‘amicable’ terms but the Skims founder is reportedly not a fan of Bianca’s risqué fashion when she parades it in front of the children.

The new couple married in December 2022 less than a month after Kanye’s divorce from Kim was finalised.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori married at the end of 2022
Kanye West and Bianca Censori married at the end of 2022. Picture: Getty

Kim and Kanye separated in 2021 after Kim became drained by her husband’s controversial social media outburst, often making comments involving her whole family.

She said during one confessional on The Kardashians: “Sometimes I feel if he were to hit rock bottom that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own.

“They used to run around and call everyone behind his back and be like, ‘It’s going to be OK, don’t worry, just give him another chance.’”

Kim said she felt like ‘the clean-up crew’ and that she didn’t have the energy for it anymore.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Zayn Malik has revealed more insight in fourth solo album

Zayn Malik’s Album 'Room Under The Stairs': All The Info From Release Date To Track List

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy have fast become fan favourites.

Are Lucinda Light And Timothy Smith From MAFS Australia Still Together?

TV & Film

Here's everything you need to know about Married at First Sight's Jack Dunkley

Jack From MAFS Australia: Age, Job, Ex-Girlfriend And More

TV & Film

Beyoncé is releasing a country album in 2024

Beyoncé Act II Album 'Cowboy Carter' – Release Date, Track List And All The Details

Beyoncé's upcoming album will be named 'Cowboy Carter'

The Meaning Behind Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Album Title

Perrie Edwards is embarking on her solo career

Perrie Edwards Officially Announces First Solo Single ‘Forget About Us’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits