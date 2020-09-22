Are Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Getting A Divorce?

Kim Kardashian is reportedly looking into getting a divorce from husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian has apparently ‘planned out’ her divorce from husband of six years Kanye West, once his most recent bipolar episode passes.

Kanye’s actions have made headlines in recent months, including calling Kris Jenner ‘Kris Jong Un’ in a Twitter rant, accusing his wife and mother-in-law of ‘trying to lock him up’ and bursting into tears at his first presidential campaign as he claimed he told Kim to abort their daughter North, now seven.

Why Is 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Ending?

The Kardashian family stayed silent on Kanye’s behaviour for days until Kim shared a statement on social media in July explaining she is “powerless” over how she can help him.

Are Kim and Kanye getting divorced?

Kim Kardashian is said to be planning to divorce Kanye West
Kim Kardashian is said to be planning to divorce Kanye West. Picture: Getty

According to Page Six, Kim is planning to divorce her husband once his bipolar episode passes after his anti-abortion stance took its toll on the mum of four.

An insider said: "Kim has the whole divorce planned out but she's waiting for him to get through his latest episode."

Kim is said to be “deeply disappointed” her husband “refuses to stick to his care plan”.

A source told Us Weekly: “She is deeply disappointed and sad because Kanye is struggling. It’s a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children together
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children together. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim apparently blames Kanye's 'downward spiral' on the pandemic
Kim apparently blames Kanye's 'downward spiral' on the pandemic. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim apparently blamed his “downward spiral” on the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite remaining mostly quiet on Kanye’s recent episode, which last week saw the rapper post a video of himself urinating into his Grammy award, fans may expect Kim to touch on their relationship in the next series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians – which will be its last.

The couple’s marriage struggles are thought to be among one of the many reasons the family decided to call time on their famous reality show, which has been going since 2007.

