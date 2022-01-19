Khloe Kardashian Slammed For Selling Daughter True’s Used Clothes For Hundreds Of Dollars

Khloe Kardashian is being slammed by fans for selling True's clothes for hundreds of dollars. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

By Capital FM

Khloe Kardashian has come under fire by fans for selling her daughter True’s clothes for sky-high prices instead of donating them.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Khloe Kardashian is being slammed after fans noticed she was selling used clothing items from her daughter True Thompson for hundreds of dollars.

The KUWTK family have a clothing website, which is known as the ‘official resale site of the Kardashian/Jenner family’ - kardashiankloset.com.

The website has recently restocked items, with Khloe re-selling three-year-old daughter True’s used clothes for sky-high prices.

Pete Davidson ‘Responds’ To Kanye West Name-Dropping Him In ‘Eazy’ Song Lyrics

Khloe Kardashian is being criticised by fans for selling True's clothes for sky-high prices. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian shared a link for fans to buy True's used clothes. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

It wasn’t long before fans criticised the reality TV star family for making money from the clothes, with followers asking why they aren’t donating the items to families in need.

Some of the items being sold include a kid’s pair of Fendi jeans, which are selling for $495.

Mickey Mouse kids t-shirts can be bought for $75, while used pink children’s Gucci tennis shoes are priced at $250.

Khloe first tweeted a link to the website on January 14, simply writing: “Omg I miss seeing True in these outfits.”

Fans are wondering why Khloe isn't donating True's outgrown clothes. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Who would pay thar much for children's clothing let alone used. Who gives a damn about brand names. So disgusted when these clothes could be donated to people I'm need. Everything is about money with Kashdashians! I gave all my stuff away to people that could use them. — There is no truth (@Lisap1227) January 17, 2022

Why does everything they do need to be about $$$$$??? — maria AR (@RC8588) January 15, 2022

Taking to Twitter to share their thoughts, one person penned: “Who would pay thar much for children's clothing let alone used. Who gives a damn about brand names. So disgusted when these clothes could be donated to people I'm need. Everything is about money with Kashdashians! I gave all my stuff away to people that could use them.”

A second follower added: “Why does everything they do need to be about $$$$$???”

Another fan hit out at Khloe, saying: “Are you broke? These prices are ridiculous!”

“COVID produced a lot of needy families…..Find one..or two…or three…”, tweeted another.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital