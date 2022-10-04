Khloé Kardashian Hits Back At The Comments On Her Ever Changing Looks

Khloé Kardashian is addressing the rumours. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Khloé Kardashian has yet again referenced the endless comments regarding her ever-changing looks, here's what she had to say...

Khloé Kardashian has shown that she won't let the speculation keep her down as she playfully stares the rumours directly in the face.

The 38-year-old's looks have been a source of constant debate, with many social media users making claims that her appearance continues to change.

The new mum-of-two took to Instagram to make light of the comments made by trolls, having the final laugh as she branded herself "the chameleon".

Khloé's response was prompted after her hairstylist and good friend, Andrew Fitzsimons, posted a collection of photos showcasing the wide variety of hair looks that the reality star had donned since they began working together.

Khloé Kardashian has hit back at the trolls. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

The cute post showed Khloé sporting a whopping 24 hairstyles, showing that she can rock any do!

Andrew captioned the post: "We've done some looks @khloekardashian."

The Kardashians star re-posted the Instagram story with the witty comment added on top, she wrote: "They call me The chameleon."

The Good American founder didn't comment any further but it's widely assumed by fans that she was referencing the discourse surrounding her looks over the past couple of years.

Khloé has responded to the growing conversation about her plastic surgery in the past, even refuting hurtful claims that she's undergone a "face transplant".

Khloé made a remark about the cruel comments. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé and her hairstylist. Picture: Andrew Fitzsimons/Instagram

In May, she opened up on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, saying: "It did use to bother me when people were [saying] I've had 12 face transplants. It didn't bother me. It offended me."

During an interview with Andy Cohen last year to celebrate the Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale, she put the rumours to rest and revealed that she'd only had one nose job.

"Everyone says ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant?’," she explained.

Khloé candidly continued: "I’ve had one nose job. Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me, you’re the first person in an interview that has asked me about my nose.

"I’ve done injections. Not really Botox, I’ve responded horribly to Botox," she continued.

Since Khloé shared the Instagram Story, fans have been praising her ability to rise above the harsh comments.

