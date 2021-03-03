Kendall & Kylie Film Go Wild Filming Drunk Make-Up Tutorial

3 March 2021, 10:40 | Updated: 3 March 2021, 11:03

Kendall and Kylie go wild in drunk make-up tutorial video
Kendall and Kylie go wild in drunk make-up tutorial video. Picture: Instagram @KylieJenner
Kendall and Kylie have filmed a drunk make-up tutorial for YouTube and the sisters completely let loose, wrestling on the floor and laughing until the cry- which has us reaching for the blusher brush and tequila.

Kylie Jenner has enlisted sister, Kendall, as her latest celebrity guest to do drunk make-up tutorials with for her YouTube channel- and it is safe to say things got out of control.

As they sipped on the supermodel's latest business venture, 808 tequila, while doing each other's make-up, the sister duo got what can only describe as wasted, laughing so hard they 'wet themselves' before taking turns to roll on the floor.

Kendall Jenner Responds After Fans Comment On ‘Photoshopped’ Lingerie Photo

What started out semi-civilised quickly descended into chaos, as the duo gradually take shots of tequila throughout the glam process in a series Kylie, 23, called Drunk Get Ready With Me.

Kylie is seen with a hair extension stuck to the top of her head, laughing hysterically and saying she has wet herself- but Kendall didn't get off lightly either as she's shown laughing with all her make-up rubbed off and wiping her tongue with a tissue.

Kylie and Kendall's 'drunk get ready with me' got out of hand
Kylie and Kendall's 'drunk get ready with me' got out of hand. Picture: Instagram @kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner said she had wet herself from laughing while drunk
Kylie Jenner said she had wet herself from laughing while drunk. Picture: Instagram @kyliejenner

They then took a lap rolling on the floor around Kylie's photoshoot area of her sprawling LA office space before parting ways and heading to drive-thrus to fulfil their drunk needs (being driven, obvs).

Kendall and Kylie ended up worse for wear after doing their drunk glam
Kendall and Kylie ended up worse for wear after doing their drunk glam. Picture: Instagram @kendalljenner

Kylie has already filmed a drunk glam tutorial with sister, Khloé, and some of her pals, but it appears her latest drinking session with Kendall definitely went further than the others.

The final video is not yet on her YouTube, this was simply a behind-the-scenes teaser from the famous duos Instagram stories- so watch this space for the final thing!

