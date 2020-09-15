Kendall Jenner Reveals She's 'A Stoner' & Regularly Uses Marijuana

Kendall Jenner has admitted she regularly smokes marijuana. Picture: Instagram @kendalljenner

Kendall Jenner's revealed she regularly smokes marijuana, labelling herself a 'stoner' for the first time during a podcast appearance.

Kendall Jenner has revealed she's 'a stoner', regularly smoking marijuana whilst appearing with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, on Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson's Sibling Revelry, and people are kind of surprised by the clean-cut supermodel's admission!

Why Is 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Ending?

Upon the pair being asked 'If there was a stoner (in your family who would it be?', eldest sister Kourtney, 41, responded, 'Kendall.'

The 24-year-old supermodel decided to open up about her recreational use, saying:

"I am a stoner, no one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there."

People quickly took to Twitter to react to the news of a Kardashian admitting to some recreational drug use, with some roasting the star for 'coming out' as smoking weed in the same way she 'announced' she suffers from acne after making it out to something far bigger than it was in early 2019 when partnering with a skin care brand.

One user wrote, "Kendall Jenner coming out as a stoner has the same energy as Kendall Jenner coming out as a person of acne experience."

Another said, "The bravery of Kendall Jenner to come out as a stoner... we should give her a nobel peace prize too."

kendall jenner coming out as a stoner has the same energy as kendall jenner coming out as a person of acne experience — Connor 🔍👀 (@McConnortock) September 14, 2020

The bravery of Kendall Jenner to come out as a stoner... we should give her a nobel peace prize too — shoshana (@sadliljewgirl) September 15, 2020

Elsewhere in the podcast, Kendall and Kourt reflected on their KUWTK journey coming to an end, admitting they only want to watch episodes of the show if it's a really old one and they don't care about the more recent ones.

It has been reported viewership significantly decreased in the latter seasons of the show which contributed to the E! reality series coming to an end, with the most watched episode Kim's televised wedding to Kris Humphries back in 2011, a whole nine years ago.

Still, it's good to see they're still out there serving us the content we need!

