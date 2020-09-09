The Most Watched Keeping Up With The Kardashians Episodes

9 September 2020, 14:28

The Kardashians are ending their reality series after 20 seasons
The Kardashians are ending their reality series after 20 seasons. Picture: Getty

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end in 2021 after 20 seasons, but what are some of the most watched episodes of the series?

Kim Kardashian and her famous relatives were catapulted into the spotlight when they began filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2007, but they’ve decided to end the series in 2021 after an incredible 20 seasons.

Throughout the years, fans of the show have got to know the family as well as their many friends, boyfriends and partners, and of course each of the family members’ luxury lifestyles, partying ways and shopping habits.

Why Is Keeping Up With The Kardashians Ending?

There have truly been some iconic moments on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but which episodes were the most watched?

Here are just some of the most-viewed Kardashian episodes…

Kim’s wedding to Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries were married for 72 days
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries were married for 72 days. Picture: Getty

Kim’s wedding to basketball player Kris Humphries made headlines everywhere, before they went on to get divorced just 72 days later.

The event was spread out over two episodes, racking up over 10.5 million viewers – the most watched in the entire Keeping Up With The Kardashians series.

Kim and her family spent $2 million on flowers, while she wore $10 million worth of jewellery.

Although the expenses technically went to waste due to their brief marriage, the couple earned a reported $17 million from the specials and publicity surrounding the lavish ceremony.

Khloe struggles with the news of Tristan cheating

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split after he cheated on her
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split after he cheated on her. Picture: Getty

Reality TV fans were fully invested into the story of Tristan cheating on Khloe with sister Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods, so when it finally played out in the finale of season 16 the episode became the most watched in three years.

Khloe’s temper reached boiling point when she realised Jordyn was speaking publicly about what happened, telling her side of the story on Red Table Talk.

The Kardashians discover Rob is dating Tyga’s ex

Rob Kardashian dated Tyga's ex Blac Chyna
Rob Kardashian dated Tyga's ex Blac Chyna. Picture: Getty

After it emerged Rob Kardashian was dating Kylie’s then on-off boyfriend Tyga’s ex Blac Chyna, the rest of his family were left in shock.

In the same episode, Khloe is taking care of ex-husband Lamar following his three-day coma after an overdose.

The episode drew in almost 4 million viewers.

