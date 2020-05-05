Kendall Jenner Hit With Six-Figure Lawsuit Over Instagram Post

Kendall Jenner is dealing with a lawsuit after posting a video of herself on Instagram. Picture: PA

Kendall Jenner is facing a $150,000 lawsuit for allegedly using another artist’s work and posting it on her Instagram.

Kendall Jenner has been hit with a huge $150,000 (£120,000) lawsuit for posting a video on Instagram, which she allegedly didn’t own the rights to.

According to a report, court documents showed a photographer named Angela Ma is suing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her company Kendall Jenner Inc. for copyright infringement.

Kylie Jenner Deletes 'Obviously' Photoshopped Instagram As People Point Out Error

The artist claims she took a video of the model, who is the older sister of Kylie, whilst strolling around New York City.

Angela then obtained copyright with the U.S. Copyright Office for her clip before the 24-year-old reality star shared it on to her personal Instagram page, without any credits to the photographer.

Kendall’s video was shared with her 128million followers and the video itself had 13million views.

The New York-based artist is reportedly asking the court to award her damages as she believes Kendall’s post decreased the value of her footage after it was shared for free for her millions of fans to see.

Angela is also asking the court to order Kendall to remove the clip from her Instagram page and for the runway model to account for all profits she made by posting the video.

This isn’t the first time Kendall has been sued as she has come into a few cases before in the past.

Kendall Jenner shared the video on Instagram in September 2019. Picture: Instagram

The most recent lawsuit she faced was in January this year, where a report by TMZ claimed that Kendall and Kylie were allegedly being sued for ripping off a company’s lace design in their lingerie line.

Klauber Bros Inc reportedly filed the lawsuit against Kris Jenner’s youngest daughters, claiming that a thong and a slip used their copyrighted designs.

They claimed the California-based TV stars were selling the clothing items on their website without their permission.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Kardashian News