Katy Perry praised for reaction after being 'grabbed from behind' by fan in shock video

Katy Perry praised by fans for her reaction to a young boy who grabbed her from behind. Picture: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images, The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

By Katie Louise Smith

"Katy handled this so well."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Katy Perry is being praised by fans for her gracious response following a potentially dangerous interaction with a young Brazilian fan earlier this week.

Katy, who is currently promoting her new album, 143, has been busy greeting fans across the world and recently shared slices of pizza with a small group in the streets of Brazil. As you do!

In one viral video, Katy can be seen walking along, enjoying the vibes, and handing out pizza before a young boy grabs her by the arm and proceeds to bear hug her with both arms locked around her body. Security then managed to pull him away.

Watch the moment it happened below.

After a brief struggle in which a shocked Katy is dragged backwards by security after the boy refused to let go of her arm, she manages to remain composed before engaging the fan in a conversation that immediately calms the situation down.

Fans who watched the whole thing unfold were cheering Katy on as she offered the boy some pizza, and fans online have also praised the superstar for her reaction.

"She handled that very well. Must've been frightening but she gave them a moment and appreciated that. That's a popstar and a genuinely nice person," one person wrote under the TikTok video.

"Katy handled this so well, even hugged the kid at the end, but.. the security needs to do better," someone on X/Twitter wrote, while another shared: "I worked for her non profit- she was bombarded with hundreds of kids every time she came out. Her patience and kindness is unmatched. She truly is a gracious person."

Katy Perry reveals Orlando Bloom taught her how to make a builders tea 🤣

The incident also comes weeks after Chappell Roan's important comments about setting boundaries and ensuring artist safety when it comes to interacting with fans. She called out "nonconsensual physical and social interactions," and asked fans to stop touching her.

While it's apparent the young boy had no ill intent towards Katy, the situation is pretty dangerous and scary. Thankfully, Katy wasn't injured.

Read more: Katy Perry Teases Massive UK Tour On Capital Breakfast

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.