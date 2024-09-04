Katy Perry Explains Why She Worked With Dr. Luke Again Following Criticism

Katy Perry Explains Why She Worked With Dr. Luke Again Following Criticism. Picture: Monica Schipper/Getty Image, Call Her Daddy via Spotify

By Sam Prance

Katy Perry's new album '143' marks the first time she's worked with Dr. Luke since Prism in 2013.

Katy Perry has opened up about her decision to work with controversial producer Dr. Luke again following criticism online.

Fans of Katy Perry will already know that the singer collaborated closely with Dr. Luke on her first three albums. Katy worked with Dr. Luke on hit songs including 'I Kissed a Girl', 'Teenage Dream' and 'Roar'. However, after Kesha accused Dr. Luke of sexually assaulting her, and filed a series of lawsuits against him in 2014, Katy stopped working with the producer.

Now, Katy's reunited with Dr. Luke on her upcoming sixth studio album '143'. After working with other producers on her last two albums 'Witness' and 'Smile', Dr. Luke has produced both of Katy's latest singles 'Woman's World' and 'Lifetimes'. The team up has led to some backlash and now Katy's explained why she returned to Dr. Luke in a new interview.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Katy about Dr. Luke's involvement in the album. She said: "I do want to ask you about one collaborator in particular. I know a lot of people have expressed disappointment and were really upset that you decided to work with Dr. Luke on this album. Why did you choose to work with him?"

Katy responded by saying: "I understand that it started a lot of conversations and he was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with. The reality is, it comes from me. The truth is, I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis, and he was one of the people to help facilitate all that."

Discussing her recent single 'Woman's World', Katy added: "I am speaking from my own experience. When I speak about ‘Woman’s World,’ I speak about feeling so empowered now, as a mother, as a woman, giving birth, creating life, creating another set of organs. A brain! A heart! I created a whole ass heart!"

Katy Perry and Dr. Luke at the Grammys in 2014. Picture: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Katy ended by saying: "So I created all of this with several different collaborators, people that I’ve collaborated with from the past, from ‘Teenage Dream’ era. All of that."

It's currently unclear how many songs Dr. Luke has produced on Katy's new album '143'. The project comes out worldwide on 20th September.

As well as Katy Perry, artists including Nicki Minaj, Tyga and Kim Petras have all worked with Dr. Luke in recent years.

