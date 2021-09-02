Kanye's New Track Hints At Infidelity In Kim Kardashian Marriage

Inside Kanye's confessional 'Donda' lyrics about marriage to Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Kanye's new album explores cheating and heartbreak amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian West. Here's what the 'Donda' lyrics tell us.

Kanye West seemingly admits to cheating on Kim Kardashian in his new confessional lyrics.

The internet has been buzzing with excitement ever since the highly-awaited release of Kanye's tenth studio album, 'Donda', which hit streaming platforms on August 29th.

Kim Kardashian’s Rumoured 'New Beau' Van Jones Finally Addresses Dating Reports

The album has already stirred up its fair share of drama from Kim donning a wedding dress to her estranged husband's listening party, to an awkward Instagram faux pas and now Kanye's confession of infidelity...

Here's why fans think the track, 'Hurricane', is about the former power couple's troubled marriage.

The fifth track on the topical record, 'Hurricane', has got everyone talking after Kanye's pretty revealing lyrics!

Lil Baby and The Weeknd both feature on the gossip-inducing song, but it's the verse from the 44-year-old rapper that's left a lasting impression.

His lyrics allude to him cheating on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star after the birth of their first two children.

The confessional line goes: "Here I go actin' too rich, here I go with a new chick. And I know what the truth is, still playin' after two kids".

Kanye West gets candid about being unfaithful to Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

The Yeezy business owner also seemingly referenced the couples shared Los Angeles mansion: "Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement. Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it".

Kim and Kanye did a highly publicised feature with Architectural Digest on their extremely renovated home in February of 2020.

'Ye even name drops in the track, throwing any ambiguity of the song's subject matter out the window, he raps: "Fiendin' for some true love, ask Kim, 'What do you love?'.

"Hard to find what the truth is, but the truth was that the truth suck."

Kanye West held a listening party for the release of his album, 'Donda'. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye have four kids together. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A source revealed some intel about the lyricism to People: "In a way [Kanye's] testimony of everything he did wrong and his apology and taking accountability."

Rumours have been whirring that a reconciliation could be on the cards for Kimye, will his 'Hurricane' confession be a step in the right direction for the pair?

Kanye West's verse on 'Hurricane'

Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm, I was out for self

Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm, I was up for sale, but I couldn't tell

God made it rain, the devil made it hail

Dropped out of school, but I'm that one at Yale

Made the best tracks and still went off the rail

Had to go down, down, down, this the new town, town, town

This the new ten, ten, ten, I'm goin' in, in, in

Here I go on a new trip, here I go actin' too lit

Here I go actin' too rich, here I go with a new chick

And I know what the truth is, still playin' after two kids

It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'

Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement

Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it

Genius gone clueless, it's a whole lot to risk

Alcohol anonymous, who's the busiest loser?

Heated by the rumors, read into it too much

Fiendin' for some true love, ask Kim, "What do you love?"

Hard to find what the truth is, but the truth was that the truth suck

Always seem to do stuff, but this time it was too much

Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm, everybody so judgemental

Everybody so judgemental

Everybody hurts, but I don't judge rentals

Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm, it was all so simple

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital