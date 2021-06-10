Kendall Jenner’s Transformation Through The Years On Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kendall Jenner has been on KUWTK since she was 11. Picture: PA

By Capital FM

Before and after photos of Kendall Jenner will have you forgetting she literally grew up on TV.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is like 14-years’ worth of home videos for Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and their mum and sisters Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

So on the rare occasions fans take a deep dive back to how the family were in season one, the transformations are truly something.

Kim and Khloe have never denied having a tweak here and there when it comes to their looks, while Kylie was open about her lip filler, but sister Kendall, 25, isn’t usually one to frequently publicly address such speculation about herself.

Kendall Jenner in 2008. Picture: Getty

Kendall Jenner in 2014. Picture: PA

Kendall and sister Kylie Jenner in 2012. Picture: PA

In 2017, when fans thought Kendall had her lips done she argued she was already a “working model,” a career she’s had since she was a teenager.

On her app, which has since been discontinued, Kendall said: “All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, ‘OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction — look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!’ I was like, this is CRAZY.

“I didn’t even address it at the time. Because if I address it, people are going to be like, ‘Oh, so she’s defending herself — she must be guilty.’”

Kendall Jenner in 2016. Picture: PA

Kendall Jenner in 2018. Picture: PA

Kendall Jenner in 2020. Picture: PA

Putting the rumours to bed, she added: “As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense.”

Kylie also addressed the speculation, saying that after she lined her sister’s lips with lip liner “everyone thought she got lip injections”.

Kendall was just 11 years old when KUWTK started, so naturally her looks were going to change between each season.

However, in recent years the 25-year-old continues to face rumours she’s had a boob job and forehead botox injections – something she’s yet to address.

Let’s all take a moment to remember too, that the Kardashian family were literally the pioneers of contouring.

