Kim Kardashian’s Rumoured 'New Beau' Van Jones Finally Addresses Dating Reports

Van Jones addressed Kim Kardashian dating rumours. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian was rumoured to be dating political commentator Van Jones after her split from husband Kanye West.

Van Jones has addressed reports he and Kim Kardashian have been secretly dating.

Following the news of Kim and Kanye West’s divorce earlier this year, it was claimed Kim and the news commentator/author had embarked on a romantic relationship, after meeting through their legal work.

Jones was said to have become a mentor in Kim’s ongoing legal studies and it was reported they grew close.

Kim Kardashian and Van Jones were linked after working together. Picture: Getty

However, he told Page Six: “I never made any comments about the rumours of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd.”

He added: “It was flattering for me, but it probably wasn’t flattering for her.”

It was first reported in January that the stars were dating all thanks to a Tiktok that went viral.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce. Picture: Getty

The claims came shortly after Kim sought a divorce lawyer to end her six-year marriage to Kanye, after their marriage became strained at the end of 2020.

Jones and Kim have worked together on multiple occasions and were first seen together at Rolling Stone’s Criminal Justice Reform Summit in 2018, when they discussed how the United States’ prison system could be reformed.

Van is the co-founder of several non-profit organisations and is a bestselling author.

