Kim Kardashian’s Rumoured 'New Beau' Van Jones Finally Addresses Dating Reports

1 September 2021, 13:38

Van Jones addressed Kim Kardashian dating rumours
Van Jones addressed Kim Kardashian dating rumours. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian was rumoured to be dating political commentator Van Jones after her split from husband Kanye West.

Van Jones has addressed reports he and Kim Kardashian have been secretly dating.

Following the news of Kim and Kanye West’s divorce earlier this year, it was claimed Kim and the news commentator/author had embarked on a romantic relationship, after meeting through their legal work.

Travis Barker Reacts To Scott Disick Shade Over Kourtney Kardashian PDA

Jones was said to have become a mentor in Kim’s ongoing legal studies and it was reported they grew close.

Kim Kardashian and Van Jones were linked after working together
Kim Kardashian and Van Jones were linked after working together. Picture: Getty

However, he told Page Six: “I never made any comments about the rumours of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd.”

He added: “It was flattering for me, but it probably wasn’t flattering for her.”

It was first reported in January that the stars were dating all thanks to a Tiktok that went viral.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce. Picture: Getty

The claims came shortly after Kim sought a divorce lawyer to end her six-year marriage to Kanye, after their marriage became strained at the end of 2020.

Jones and Kim have worked together on multiple occasions and were first seen together at Rolling Stone’s Criminal Justice Reform Summit in 2018, when they discussed how the United States’ prison system could be reformed.

Van is the co-founder of several non-profit organisations and is a bestselling author.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Production has started on set of I'm A Celeb... at Gwrych Castle

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Prep Is Underway As Ant & Dec Arrive At Gwrych Castle

Gigi Hadid shared some rare snaps of her farm life with beau Zayn Malik and their baby Khai

Gigi Hadid Shares Farm Life Antics With Zayn Malik Weeks Before Khai’s First Birthday

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Exclusive
Liam Reardon explains what happened during Millie Court's Love Island 'proposal'

Love Island’s Liam Clears Up What Really Happened During ‘Millie Proposal’ In Final

Travis Barker had his own way of responding to the Scott Disick drama

Travis Barker Reacts To Scott Disick Shade Over Kourtney Kardashian PDA

Everything you need to know about RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3

When Does RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3 Start? Contestants, Guest Judges & All The News

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him