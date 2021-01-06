Kim Kardashian And Van Jones: Why The Internet Thinks They're Dating

The internet thinks Kim Kardashian and Van Jones are dating. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian is rumoured to be dating news commentator Van Jones in the wake of her split from Kanye West, but the story seems to be one big internet hoax.

News of Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West came to light on Wednesday morning, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is already at the centre of rumours she’s dating someone else; Van Jones.

Van Jones, 52 – real name Anthony Kapel Jones – is an American news commentator, author and lawyer who has helped Kim on her path to becoming a lawyer herself.

But who is Van Jones and is he dating Kim Kardashian? Here’s what you need to know…

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have apparently been living separately since the end of 2020. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Who is Van Jones?

Van Jones is a CNN commentator who separated from his wife of 14 years, Jana Carter, in 2018.

He has worked with Kim on multiple occasions and they were first seen together at Rolling Stone’s Criminal Justice Reform Summit in 2018 when they discussed how the United States’ prison system could be reformed.

Van is the co-founder of several non-profit organisations and is a bestselling author, with books such as Rebuild the Dream and The Green Collar Economy.

Van Jones is a CNN commentator and author. Picture: Getty

Are Kim Kardashian and Van Jones dating?

Although it’s a rumour that’s been doing the rounds on social media thanks to a viral TikTok, it seems the mum of four isn’t dating Van Jones after all.

So far, it appears to be a Twitter theory that’s gained lots of traction but has no proof behind it.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly getting a divorce. Picture: Getty

It’s only just surfaced that Kim has sought out a divorce lawyer to end her six-year marriage to Kanye, after their relationship became strained toward the end of 2020, when he made wild claims about his wife and her mum Kris Jenner.

Kim is yet to publicly confirm the news of their divorce, but she’s reportedly hired lawyer Laura Wasser to put an end to her marriage and has reportedly removed her wedding ring.

Kanye is said to be living a life of his own on his ranch in Wyoming while Kim and the kids; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm remain in LA.

