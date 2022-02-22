Julia Fox Responds To The Viral ‘Uncut Gems’ Meme

Julia Fox has spoken about The Uncut Gems viral TikTok. Picture: Alamy/TikTok

By Capital FM

Julia Fox has addressed the latest trend that has taken TikTok by storm – here's what she had to say about the 'Uncut Gems' meme.

In recent weeks, it’s been impossible to scroll on TikTok without hearing the infamous words, ‘Uncut Gems’.

Julia Fox, 32, sparked a flurry of mockery when a clip from her appearance on the Call Me Daddy podcast went viral – inspiring thousands to parody her pronunciation of those two catchy words.

The actress has now spoken out about the meme, taking to Instagram to explain her peculiar inflection to fans.

She responded to a compilation video posted by Page Six of the best Julia-inspired videos on the platform, explaining the unique way she said the film title.

Julia Fox replied to a compilation of the meme. Picture: Alamy

Julia Fox explained her pronunciation of 'Uncut Gems'. Picture: Page Six/Instagram

She wrote: “Omggggg I was stoned leave me alone!!!! Hahahahahah.”

This wasn't the first time the mum-of-one addressed the internet sensation, she indirectly spoke on the topic via her Instagram story as the meme picked up steam.

Julia said in a video posted to her 1.2 million followers: "It just feels relevant right now, um – English is my second language you guys."

"Like I fully only spoke Italian until I was like eight," she candidly said to the camera.

Even celebrities have been joining in on the TikTok trend, with everyone from Cara Delevigne to Shay Mitchell lip-syncing to the famous sound.

Cara's rendition of the meme has already racked up a whopping 6.1 million views – the appetite for the trend doesn't seem to be slowing down!

