Julia Fox Responds To The Viral ‘Uncut Gems’ Meme

22 February 2022, 11:31

Julia Fox has spoken about The Uncut Gems viral TikTok
Julia Fox has spoken about The Uncut Gems viral TikTok. Picture: Alamy/TikTok
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Julia Fox has addressed the latest trend that has taken TikTok by storm – here's what she had to say about the 'Uncut Gems' meme.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In recent weeks, it’s been impossible to scroll on TikTok without hearing the infamous words, ‘Uncut Gems’.

Julia Fox, 32, sparked a flurry of mockery when a clip from her appearance on the Call Me Daddy podcast went viral – inspiring thousands to parody her pronunciation of those two catchy words.

Julia Fox Throws Shade At Kanye West In Statement Addressing Split

The actress has now spoken out about the meme, taking to Instagram to explain her peculiar inflection to fans.

She responded to a compilation video posted by Page Six of the best Julia-inspired videos on the platform, explaining the unique way she said the film title.

Julia Fox replied to a compilation of the meme
Julia Fox replied to a compilation of the meme. Picture: Alamy
Julia Fox explained her pronunciation of 'Uncut Gems'
Julia Fox explained her pronunciation of 'Uncut Gems'. Picture: Page Six/Instagram

She wrote: “Omggggg I was stoned leave me alone!!!! Hahahahahah.”

This wasn't the first time the mum-of-one addressed the internet sensation, she indirectly spoke on the topic via her Instagram story as the meme picked up steam.

Julia said in a video posted to her 1.2 million followers: "It just feels relevant right now, um – English is my second language you guys."

"Like I fully only spoke Italian until I was like eight," she candidly said to the camera.

Even celebrities have been joining in on the TikTok trend, with everyone from Cara Delevigne to Shay Mitchell lip-syncing to the famous sound.

Cara's rendition of the meme has already racked up a whopping 6.1 million views – the appetite for the trend doesn't seem to be slowing down!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Camila Cabello is teasing new music

Camila Cabello Has Been Teasing A Bunch Of New Songs Including A Collab With Ed Sheeran

Perrie Edwards' baby boy turned six moths old

Perrie Edwards Celebrates Baby Axel Turning Six Months Old

Which parts of Inventing Anna are true?

Is Inventing Anna Real & How True Is The Netflix Series?

Coronavirus tests won't be free from April 1

Here’s When You’ll Need To Start Paying For Lateral Flow Tests & How Much They'll Cost

Euphoria fans think Tom Holland made an appearance in the series alongside Zendaya

Euphoria Fans Are Convinced Tom Holland Makes A Cameo In Season 2

The Tinder Swindler has spoken out...

Simon Leviev Has Given His First Interview Since The Tinder Swindler

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star