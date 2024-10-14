JoJo Siwa addresses "brutal" backlash over her shocking 'bulge' photoshoot

14 October 2024, 16:39 | Updated: 14 October 2024, 17:50

JoJo Siwa responds to brutal trolling over Ladygunn magazine photo shoot
JoJo Siwa responds to brutal trolling over Ladygunn magazine photo shoot. Picture: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images, Talk Tuah via YouTube
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

JoJo's bedazzled bulge well and truly broke social media, and now she's explaining the meaning behind the photoshoot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nothing says 'I'm in my grown up era' like posing in a rhinestone bulge, right? JoJo Siwa's latest shock photoshoot has divided the internet and now she's responding to the absolutely brutal comments hurled her way after it went viral.

Everyone's favourite chaotic internet personality JoJo has seen more than her fair share of criticism since entering her new NSFW era. Last month, she made headlines thanks to her striking LadyGunn cover shoot.

In two of the photos, JoJo (now 21) poses in nothing but a rhinestone-embellished chest plate and a striking fake rhinestone bulge worn over tights. The photos were also shared on her Instagram.

The shoot quickly went viral; some people thought it was great, others were absolutely horrified and left a handful of nasty comments about it.

JoJo Siwa has faced intense criticism over her new 'adult' era
JoJo Siwa has faced intense criticism over her new 'adult' era. Picture: Getty

Speaking on the Talk Tuah podcast with the viral 'Hawk Tuah Girl' Haliey Welch, JoJo explained the story behind the bedazzled bulge.

"The stone bulge is — we were just giving a little spice, a little gender-bend, a little, you can be anything you want to be. It just was spicing myself up a little," she said before comparing it to Harry Styles' 'controversial' 2020 Vogue cover.

"It's like back in the day when Harry Styles wore a dress," JoJo added. "Obviously, wearing a bulge is a little different than wearing a dress."

"One thing about me is I like to be for the people that are different, the people who don't fit in and for the people who are just unafraid to take risks. And I feel like being that person, I have to go as far as I possibly can into the risk zone."

See the bulge photo here.

Despite the intentions behind the shoot, people still took the time to let JoJo know how much they didn't like it. At all. And the backlash was pretty intense – after scrolling through the Instagram comments, the negative comments sadly outweigh the positive ones by a long shot.

People said she was "ruining her career", others called her "desperate for attention", and another wrote: "Honestly it’s my fault for having eyes".

Addressing the comments, JoJo said they were "brutal". "It's really hard. People are just d--ks," she added.

On the flip side though, a lot of people loved it, calling it "camp", "iconic" and praising JoJo for being bold.

Read more about JoJo Siwa here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Exclusive
KSI speaks to Capital

KSI addresses "onslaught" of criticism for his single 'Thick Of It'

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline still play romantic partners on-screen despite their break up

Outer Banks' Chase Stokes praises Madelyn Cline for on-screen romance after real life split

TV & Film

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Alex's scathing response to fans

MAFS UK's Alex gives scathing response to fans calling him 'narcissistic' and 'coercive'

TV & Film

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Explained

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Loss Explained

TV & Film

Uglies 2: Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

Will There Be An Uglies 2? Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits