JoJo Siwa Says She Is In Talks To Represent Poland At Eurovision. Picture: FOX via Getty Images, @itsjojosiwa via TikTok

By Sam Prance

"I can't wait. I think it would be so fricken' fun."

Could JoJo Siwa be the next winner of Eurovision? Well, she's just revealed that she might actually represent Poland in 2025.

Eurovision heads will already know that you don't have to be from a country to represent that country in a competition. Back in 1988, French Canadian icon Céline Dion famously won the show representing Switzerland with her hit song 'Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi' and, in 2021, Flo Rida competed for San Marino alongside Italian singer Senhit with their collaboration 'Adrenalina'.

Now, JoJo Siwa, whose dad is of Polish descent, has revealed that she's now in talks to compete in Eurovision for Poland.

Recently, JoJo's song 'Yesterday's Tomorrow's Today' went viral in Poland and it led to fans asking her to do Eurovision. In a TikTok, JoJo explained: "Someone asked if I was gonna do it on Eurovision - because it was going viral in Poland. Initially, I jokingly replied in the comments saying, 'Yes'. But now, it's actually become a real conversation and Eurovision's into it."

JoJo then confirmed that she's in talks to make it happen. She said: "We're talking with the people in Poland. Each country decides who goes to Eurovision to represent that country. Obviously, there's a lot that goes into it. I have a project that I'm committed to when Eurovision is actually happening but I might be able to make both work if Poland wants me to."

She added: "If Poland wants me to represent, I will be there. I will make it happen 1000 percent."

JoJo Siwa performing at 2024 Chicago Pride Fest. Picture: Getty

As for whether she'll perform 'Yesterday's Tomorrow's Today' in the competition, JoJo clarified: "On Eurovision, you can't do a song that's already been heard and so I have been thinking and I did come up with an idea for a song that I would 100% do."

JoJo didn't reveal what her idea was but she ended by saying: "I can't wait. I think it would be so fricken' fun."

JoJo Siwa? Doing Eurovision? I would like to see it!

