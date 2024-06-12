JoJo Siwa Goes On Explicit Rant Against Troll Who Called Her A Man

"They said that to me! The straight guy told me that I need to be stopped."

JoJo Siwa has clapped back at a troll who called her a man in an impassioned speech during her headline show at LA Pride.

Ever since JoJo Siwa first rose to fame as a child star, she's been subject to intense trolling online. Most recently, JoJo has faced an onslaught of criticism over her music career. From being called out for saying that she started a new genre called "Gap Pop" to being accused of stealing music from other artists, JoJo hasn't had the easiest ride on the internet this year.

Now, JoJo has revealed that a "straight" guy called her a man in her Instagram comments and she clapped back on stage.

Addressing her crowd at LA Pride over the weekend, JoJo said: "You guys aren’t the d---ks online. I have to deal with a lot of them online. I woke up this morning and, as one does, I opened my phone and the first thing that came up was a picture of me performing back when I was in London a couple of days ago."

JoJo then explained: "Some guy – I stalked his page, he was definitely straight. This guy commented. This is new for me. It wasn’t about a dance that I do. It wasn’t about my hairline, it wasn’t that I’m a 5-foot-9 giant toddler. It said: 'This man needs to be stopped.'"

She continued: "They said that to me! The straight guy told me that I need to be stopped. This man needs to be stopped."

In typical JoJo fashion, she then dragged the man in question by saying: "Then I realised two things. Number one, my d--k was bigger than his and number two, I f--- more girls than him."

