JoJo Siwa And Girlfriend Kylie Prew Celebrate Six Month Anniversary At Disney World

9 July 2021, 16:12

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew mark six months together!
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew mark six months together! Picture: JoJo Siwa/Instagram
JoJo Siwa gushed online about her relationship with Kylie Prew as they celebrate six months as a couple!

JoJo Siwa shared the love online and spoke about her relationship with Kylie Prew, as she posted a slew of snaps celebrating the pair’s six month anniversary!

The YouTuber, 18, first spoke publicly about the budding relationship in January, she said: "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend."

Who Is JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend Kylie & How Did They Meet?

The adorable pair celebrated half a year together on Thursday with a trip to Disney World –and fans have been treated to pictures of all the festivities...

Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa celebrate their love on social media
Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa celebrate their love on social media. Picture: JoJo Siwa/Instagram

Since the news broke of their love, the couple have shared multiple cute moments on social media – JoJo professed earlier this year: "I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!"

The young entrepreneur took to Instagram on July 8th and got real about her feelings, she wrote: "Without a question… by far… the Best 6 months ever.

"I’m so lucky to get to call this incredible human my girlfriend."

JoJo Siwa takes girlfriend Kylie Prew to Disney World to celebrate anniversary
JoJo Siwa takes girlfriend Kylie Prew to Disney World to celebrate anniversary. Picture: JoJo Siwa/Instagram
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew made sure to mark the occasion in a big way!
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew made sure to mark the occasion in a big way! Picture: JoJo Siwa/Instagram

She continued: "Thank you for every day making me feel so special and SO loved. I will forever love you more than you know.

"Happy 6 months to you my love bug!"

Of course, JoJo's insanely famous circle of friends were all in the comments celebrating with her, Demi Lovato wrote "I’m so happy for you both" and fellow YouTuber Trisha Paytas commented, "U two are beautiful. The happiness radiates".

JoJo opened up about her love life online
JoJo opened up about her love life online. Picture: JoJo Siwa/Instagram

A post to her grid didn't suffice as the young entrepreneur also shared the love to her Instagram story – JoJo shared a sweet video from the anniversary date with her beau.

In the clip the star said: "Happy six months! I love you. Look at this face just look at her I just love her!"

Kylie acted bashful in the adorable clip that showed the two commemorating the milestone in their relationship with a romantic meal out!

This isn’t the first time that the Dance Moms alumna has gushed online about their romance, in June she celebrated her relationship during Pride Month and shared the positivity online!

We can't wait to see more snaps of the couple's celebratory trip!

