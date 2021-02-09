Who Is JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend Kylie & How Did They Meet?

Jojo Siwa introduces the world to girlfriend Kylie. Picture: Instagram @jojosiwa

JoJo Siwa has introduced her girlfriend, Kylie, to the world after recently coming out and everyone is overjoyed to see her happy. So, how did they meet and who is she?

JoJo Siwa has introduced her girlfriend, Kylie, to the world as the pair confess their love for one another and the YouTube sensation admits she's 'never been happier'.

So, how did Jojo, 17, meet her girlfriend and just who is the gal she has finally told the world about?

Here's everything we know so far!

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shouts "We Love Britney" Following 'Framing Britney Spears' Documentary

Jojo Siwa reveals her girlfriend Kylie on Instagram

Posting an adorable carousel of some of their happiest times together so far as a way of letting the world know how her girlfriend is, Jojo said:

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend."

"Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!"

"She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world."

"And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday."

Comments of love and support flooded onto the post and her girlfriend also commented just how happy Jojo makes her and honestly, this is the kind of good news we need right now.

Jojo Siwa's girlfriend is part of the YouTube star's friendship group

Jojo and Kylie are part of a big friendship group and knew each other for a while before they started dating- in fact, they were best friends for a year before dating!

From the glimpses we've had of them online it looks like they get up to all kinds of fun stuff that comes with being a teenage millionaire and celebrity including dressing up in onesies and visiting theme parks.

Jojo Siwa celebrated one month with her girlfriend Kylie. Picture: Instagram @jojosiwa

Jojo came out as gay when making a TikTok with an LGBTQ TikTok squad to the Paramore song 'Ain't It Fun' before proudly wearing a t-shirt saying, 'best gay cousin ever' to confirm everyone's suspicions.

She then told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show:

"I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world."

"It's not something I'm ashamed of. I just haven't shown the internet yet."

Now, she's living her best life with her GF!

Jojo Siwa introduces girlfriend Kylie on their one month anniversary

Jojo decided a month was a great time to celebrate her relationship and let the world know and Kylie in turn also posted a sweet carousel of their time together.

Happy one month guys!

How old is Jojo Siwa's girlfriend Kylie? Age revealed

Although not a lot is known about Kylie, it is clear she is about the same age as Jojo, whether that is give or take a few years remains to be seen!

As they are from the same group of friends, they are likely very similar ages, but as Jojo slowly reveals more about her other half, we're sure we'll find out soon enough.

What is Jojo Siwa's girlfriend's Instagram handle?

Jojo tagged her girlfriend in her announcement Instagram and you can follow her at @p._kylie_.p.

She already has just under 200k followers- such is the power of Jojo!

The pair are always commenting on each other's photos, letting each other know how happy they are to have found each other and the whole thing is kind of adorable.

Jojo Siwa chose an iconic way to come out to the world. Picture: Twitter @jojosiwa

> You Can Listen To Miley Cyrus On Global Player Now