Joey King is engaged to boyfriend Steven Piet - and the ring is incredible! Picture: Getty/@joeyking/Instagram

The Kissing Booth’s Joey King got engaged to her boyfriend of three years Steven Piet and he proposed with the most stunning ring!

Joey King from Netflix’s The Kissing Booth revealed she and her boyfriend, Steven Piet, got engaged after three years of dating!

Sharing the exciting news with fans, the 22-year-old actress took to Instagram to post love-up snaps with her future husband and the stunning ring he proposed with.

Joey’s ring is undoubtedly gorge but it is also super unique and comes with a large price tag!

According to Us Weekly, the sparkler was designed by a jewellery company named Mociun, which is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Joey King is engaged to boyfriend Steven Piet. Picture: Alamy

Founder and CEO of The Clear Cut, Olivia Landau, told the publication that the ring could cost anywhere between $20,000-$30,000 (£14,900-£22,430), depending on the quality of the stone.

“The ring appears to be an elongated oval diamond set east west on a gold band with a single epaulette and baguette stones on one side,” she added.

Joey branded herself ‘the luckiest lady alive’ following the proposal, which she revealed happened weeks ago.

Gushing about her new fiancé, Joey wrote: “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy.”

Joey King and Steven Piet have been together since 2019. Picture: Alamy

Joey King starred in Netflix's film series The Kissing Booth. Picture: Netflix

She continued: “I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.

“The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Joey and Steven first met in 2019, with the actress’ beau also working in the film industry as a producer and director.

