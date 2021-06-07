Joe Jonas Praises Taylor Swift For Re-Recording Her Old Albums

Joe Jonas praised Taylor Swift for re-recording her albums. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Joe Jonas is still a Taylor Swift stan, despite breaking her heart at 18 years old.

Taylor Swift is in the midst of re-recording her first six albums, releasing the first, ‘Love Story – Taylor’s Version’ in April and the next, ‘1989’, is thought to be dropping soon.

She also added some new tracks to ‘Love Story’, which were ‘from the vault’ and never made it to the original album back in 2008.

One of these, ‘Mr Perfectly Fine’, was a dig at the time Joe Jonas broke her heart, but they’ve since made up and are genuinely good friends.

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated when she was 18. Picture: Getty

In an interview with Buzzfeed Joe only had kind words for Taylor, praising her decision to re-record her albums.

Asked which Jonas Brothers songs he’d re-record given the change, Joe replied with a compliment to Taylor: “Good question. I think I would probably re-record our entire first album [It's About Time, which includes hit song ‘Year 3000’.

“Just do something like what Taylor [Swift] did recently, which I thought was really clever,” he said.

Taylor released ‘Mr Perfectly Fine’ in April, and the lyrics were heavily speculated to be about Joe, whose wife Sophie Turner publicly declared her love for the song despite its meaning.

Joe Jonas is now married to Sophie Turner and they have a daughter. Picture: PA

It had Tay singing about a boyfriend she thought “was everything I’ve been waiting for.”

It came two years after Taylor said she regretted “putting Joe on blast” during her appearance on Ellen.

The ‘Love Story’ singer famously called out her ex when she was on the show, for breaking up with her in a 25-second phone call.

Joe later addressed her apology on Lorraine, saying they’d all moved and are good friends.

Taylor’s still such good friends with her ex and his wife Sophie that she bought their baby girl a present last year, including a nod to the gesture in her ‘Folklore’ song ‘Invisible String’.

