WATCH: Joe Jonas Recalls Awkward Clash With Neighbours After New Year’s Eve Party In London

4 March 2022, 17:32

Joe Jonas explained his awkward encounter with neighbours during NYE
Joe Jonas explained his awkward encounter with neighbours during NYE. Picture: Alamy/Capital
Joe Jonas told Capital’s Jimmy Hill all about his New Year’s Eve celebrations in London with his wife, Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas is set to welcome another child as his wife Sophie Turner is pregnant with their second baby!

Following weeks of speculation that the Game of Thrones star was expecting again, sourced confirmed to Us Weekly that she and Joe will be giving their daughter Willa a younger sibling.

Joe Jonas Shares Sweet Tribute To Wife Sophie Turner With Candid Snap

The A-list couple have had a lot to celebrate in recent months as their family is growing - but it seems their celebrations didn’t go down to well with everyone as Joe hilariously recalled an awkward encounter with their neighbours in London during the festive period.

Joe sat down with Capital’s Jimmy Hill and recalled NYE, which he spent in London with his British wife, and explained how their party turned into a complaint from their neighbour a few days later.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their second baby
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their second baby. Picture: @joejonas/Instagram

Joe told Jimmy: “I’ve been spending a lot of time in England, I just love it.

“We were in Islington for like two months, it was so fun. We had a New Year’s Eve party that was pretty hilarious because we - well, not party, a dinner - and we didn’t have a neighbour who loved the noise.

“But it wasn’t even noise, it was just music. She came by to complain a few days later and she was like ‘and the music, and the singing’,” he added with a stern expression.

Joe Jonas opened up about his recent NYE party in London
Joe Jonas opened up about his recent NYE party in London. Picture: @joejonas/Instagram

“I was like ‘oh, God forbid we were singing,” Joe joked, “it was really funny, and of course, there were fireworks going off all night long. So, it was like ‘why did our dinner party really set you off?”

However, Joe went on to say that of course, he still loves being in the UK, adding: “I love England, I love English people and I love the food, and of course, a good Sunday roast.”

We can’t argue with that!

