Joe Jonas Shares Sweet Tribute To Wife Sophie Turner With Candid Snap

Joe Jonas shared a sweet picture of Sophie Turner. Picture: Sophie Turner/Instagram/Alamy

By Capital FM

Joe Jonas posted a sweet tribute to Sophie Turner on her special day, amid speculation that they could soon be a family of four.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joe Jonas treated fans to a little insight into his marriage with Sophie Turner when he posted a hilarious snap of his beau.

On February 21, the DNCE frontman took to Instagram to post a tribute to the Game Of Thrones actress as she turned 26 years old.

Joe Jonas Joins TikTok’s Francis Bourgeois Train Spotting And It's Too Wholesome For Words

The couple is well known for their candid sense of humour, with Joe continuing this trend with a goofy picture of his wife on her special day.

The sweet display on social media comes after speculation that Sophie could be pregnant with their second child after photos emerged of the star cradling her stomach.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been dating since 2016. Picture: Alamy

Birthday posts flooded in for the star, with Joe leading the tributes, he simple wrote: "Happy Birthday my love."

He shared a photo of the 26-year-old cuddled up in bed, sporting a striking pair of sunglasses as she pulled a playful face to the camera.

By the looks of social media, the X Men: Dark Phoenix actress had an incredible time as she turned a year older.

She posted a snap to her Instagram story showcasing her decadent Britain inspired birthday cake – maybe she's been feeling a little home-sick after living in LA for so long?

Joe Jonas posted a sweet snap of Sophie Turner. Picture: Joe Jonas/Instgram

Sophie Turner celebrated turning 26. Picture: Sophie Turner/Instagram

Sophie and Joe welcomed their first child in July 2020, a baby girl named Willa, with rumours circulating that they could be preparing to welcome their second bundle of joy.

The pair married in 2019, celebrating the union with two ceremonies; one in Las Vegas in May, and another more traditional event in France the following month.

The stars are yet to address the pregnancy rumours.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital