Jingle Bell Ball 2019: Harry Styles Explains Reason Behind That American Accent

Harry Styles is set to perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT on Saturday alongside some major superstars.

Speaking ahead of his set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT, Harry Styles has now explained why fans might have noticed his accent changing.

Last month, the former One Direction star confused fans by debuting a subtle American twang during his interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

But in a chat with Capital Evening Show presenter Jimmy Hill, he insisted he hasn’t lost his trademark Worcestershire accent.

Harry has explained the reason for his 'America accent'. Picture: PA Images

Asked why he now has a hint of Californian, he said: “I think when you live in America, people think you have an American Twang, but I don’t think I do."

Jingle Bell Ball 2019: Liam Payne's Serving A Whole Look Stepping Onto The Red Carpet

The 25-year-old then added: “I live in London, but I was recording in America quite a bit.”

Harry has wrapped up recording his second solo album, 'Fine Line', which he created in Shangri-La studios in Malibu.

And after he invited Zane Lowe to the studios for a chat, fans took to Twitter to ask if anyone else could hear his changing voice.

Harry and Capital Evening Show presenter Jimmy Hill. Picture: PA Images

One wrote: "Alright I’m gonna say it.. what’s with Harry Styles’s accent in that Zane Lowe interview", while a second added: "Sorry but why does Harry Styles have the weirdest accent ever, slight American, slight English, slight Australian?"

Harry is joining other superstars such as his old bandmate Liam Payne, Rita Ora and Jax Jones on the first night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball at The O2.

Get Our App To Keep Up With All The Latest Jingle Bell Ball News!