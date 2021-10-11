Jesy Nelson Shares Mental Health Message On Instagram

11 October 2021, 10:32

Jesy Nelson shares a mental health message
Picture: Getty/Jesy Nelson/Instagram
Jesy Nelson shared words of wisdom to commemorate World Mental Health Day after the release of her first song.

Jesy Nelson has had quite a busy month as she released her first-ever solo single with none other than Nicki Minaj!

Amidst the 'Boyz' mania, the former Little Mix member still found time to dedicate a post to World Mental Health Day on October 10th.

Jesy Nelson Praises Little Mix 'Sisters’ For Success As A Trio

The 30-year-old star took to Instagram to share a poignant message about mental wellbeing and told her followers to "be kind"...

Jesy Nelson marked Mental Health Awareness Day online
Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

The newly solo songstress shared an Instagram story that read: "Mental illness is not always visible.

"Be kind to others. You are not alone #mentalhealthawarenessday."

The impassioned message came after the news that the three remaining members of Little Mix had unfollowed Jesy over the weekend.

Jesy Nelson shares a mental health message on Instagram
Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram
Jesy Nelson released her first single 'Boyz' on Friday
Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Nelson is well-known for being an avid mental health advocate, especially after the widespread success of her award-winning documentary in 2019, Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out.

Odd One Out explored how the intense social media scrutiny and trolling impacted Jesy's health as she skyrocketed to fame.

The star has long been vocal about her struggles throughout her career, stating that the constant comparisons drawn between her and her Little Mix bandmates contributed to her eventually quitting the girl group.

She ignited her new era as she released 'Boyz' on October 8th – what's next for Jesy?

