Jennifer Anniston & David Schwimmer Are ‘Spending Time Together’ After Friends Reunion

11 August 2021, 12:18

Are we finally getting the Ross and Rachel romance IRL?
Are we finally getting the Ross and Rachel romance IRL? Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Does life really imitate art? Friends co-stars Jennifer Anniston and David Schwimmer are reported to have reconnected a whopping 17 years after the show wrapped...

He’s her lobster!

Friends fans have been reeling ever since Jennifer Anniston and David Schwimmer admitted that they’d always had a “crush” on one another – and the good news just keeps on coming!

Jennifer Aniston Reacts To Twinning With Bestie Harry Styles & His Iconic Gucci Suit

It's now been reported that the iconic 90s duo have been “spending time” since filming the highly-anticipated and long-awaited Friends reunion that aired in May.

What’s on the cards for these two after such a long break…

Jennifer Anniston And David Schwimmer fancied each other on set back in 1994
Jennifer Anniston And David Schwimmer fancied each other on set back in 1994. Picture: Getty

Closer Magazine reported that the actors are “growing close” after they reconnected during filming for Friends: The Reunion.

A source told the publication: "After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there."

We knew that on-screen chemistry was too believable!

During the one-off feature, the pair got super candid about their feelings from way back when – did it open up something between the two circa 2021? We hope so.

The Friends cast got together for a reunion episode in May
The Friends cast got together for a reunion episode in May. Picture: Getty

The spark between Jennifer, 52, and David, 54, ignited in 1994 when they set out on the wild journey of filming their cult classic show – the insane level of success that Friends would go on to have was unbeknownst to them at the time.

David confessed in the reunion interview: "I mean, the first season, I had a major crush on Jen. At some point, we were crushing hard on each other."

He continued to reveal how the timing was never right for the co-stars: "But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary."

The Morning Show actress chimed in and told host James Corden in May: "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David – 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.'

"Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop," Jen quipped.

Anniston spoke on how they dealt with their crushes: "We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

Maybe now they could channel that adoration IRL? Just a thought.

