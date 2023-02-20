Who Is Jax Jones? 5 Need-To-Know Facts About The DJ From His Net Worth To His Songs & Real Name

20 February 2023, 16:51

Get to know Jax Jones as he heads into Love Island to perform
Get to know Jax Jones as he heads into Love Island to perform. Picture: Alamy/ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Get to know iconic DJ Jax Jones from his net worth to his wife as he’s set to perform in the Love Island 2023 villa.

Jax Jones is headed to the Love Island villa - and no, he’s not looking for love!

The iconic DJ is set to make an appearance during Monday night’s show for the special VIP annual party hosted for islanders in the beautiful South African villa.

Love Island Viewers All Saying The Same Thing About Tom Clare And Will Young’s Apologies

Love Island 2023: When Is The Final And How Long Is It On For?

But who exactly is Jax Jones? What are his biggest songs and what’s his net worth?

Here are five things you need to know to get to know the DJ…

Jax Jones is headed into the Love Island villa
Jax Jones is headed into the Love Island villa. Picture: Shutterstock

Who is Jax Jones and what’s his real name?

Jax Jones - real name Timucin Fabian Kwong Wah Aluo, is a 35-year-old DJ, music producer and musician.

He has been making music since the age of 15 and has worked with some huge artists from Demi Lovato and Mabel to MNEK, Raye and Calum Scott.

Jax Jones will DJ during a Love Island VIP party for the contestants
Jax Jones will DJ during a Love Island VIP party for the contestants. Picture: ITV2

What is Jax Jones’ net worth?

Jax is said to be worth around £4million, according to a number of reports.

His huge net worth can be attributed to his impressive career in the music industry thus far.

Jax Jones has amassed a huge net worth thanks to his music career
Jax Jones has amassed a huge net worth thanks to his music career. Picture: Alamy

What are Jax Jones’ biggest songs?

Some of Jax’s biggest songs include:

  • ‘Where Did You Go? (feat. MNEK)’
  • ‘You Don’t Know Me (feat. Raye)’
  • ‘OUT OUT (feat. Joel Corry, Carli XCX and Saweetie)
  • ‘Whistle (feat. Calum Scott)
  • ‘Instruction (feat. Demi Lovato)’

Is Jax Jones married and does he have kids?

Jax Jones is a married man! He revealed back in 2017 that he and his wife tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Thailand.

He keeps his family life hugely out of the limelight, so not a lot is known about his wife, but he has previously revealed they've been together for 11 years and have known each other since they were kids.

However, he did reveal in September 2020 that he and his wife welcomed a baby girl together named Lawana and has shared a string of adorable snaps of her since.

Jax Jones is married and has a daughter
Jax Jones is married and has a daughter. Picture: Jax Jones/Instagram

What is Jax Jones’ Instagram?

You can follow Jax Jones on Instagram @jaxjones where he currently boasts over 215K followers.

He showcases a lot of his music on his social media account, so it's definitely worth the follow!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The lowdown on Jessie Wynter

All The Details On Jessie Wynter's Time On Love Island Australia Series 2

TV & Film

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline

All the details on Liam Payne's new relationship

Who Is Liam Payne's New Girlfriend Kate Cassidy?

All of Maya Jama's Love Island outfits

Here's Every Single Outfit Maya Jama Has Worn On Love Island

Megan Fox and MGK are facing split rumours but are they still together?

Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Still Together Or Have They Split?

Rihanna was spotted for the first time since announcing her pregnancy

Rihanna Pictured For The First Time Since Second Pregnancy Announcement At The Super Bowl

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star