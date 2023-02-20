Who Is Jax Jones? 5 Need-To-Know Facts About The DJ From His Net Worth To His Songs & Real Name

Get to know iconic DJ Jax Jones from his net worth to his wife as he’s set to perform in the Love Island 2023 villa.

Jax Jones is headed to the Love Island villa - and no, he’s not looking for love!

The iconic DJ is set to make an appearance during Monday night’s show for the special VIP annual party hosted for islanders in the beautiful South African villa.

But who exactly is Jax Jones? What are his biggest songs and what’s his net worth?

Here are five things you need to know to get to know the DJ…

Jax Jones is headed into the Love Island villa. Picture: Shutterstock

Who is Jax Jones and what’s his real name?

Jax Jones - real name Timucin Fabian Kwong Wah Aluo, is a 35-year-old DJ, music producer and musician.

He has been making music since the age of 15 and has worked with some huge artists from Demi Lovato and Mabel to MNEK, Raye and Calum Scott.

Jax Jones will DJ during a Love Island VIP party for the contestants. Picture: ITV2

What is Jax Jones’ net worth?

Jax is said to be worth around £4million, according to a number of reports.

His huge net worth can be attributed to his impressive career in the music industry thus far.

Jax Jones has amassed a huge net worth thanks to his music career. Picture: Alamy

What are Jax Jones’ biggest songs?

Some of Jax’s biggest songs include:

‘Where Did You Go? (feat. MNEK)’

‘You Don’t Know Me (feat. Raye)’

‘OUT OUT (feat. Joel Corry, Carli XCX and Saweetie)

‘Whistle (feat. Calum Scott)

‘Instruction (feat. Demi Lovato)’

Is Jax Jones married and does he have kids?

Jax Jones is a married man! He revealed back in 2017 that he and his wife tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Thailand.

He keeps his family life hugely out of the limelight, so not a lot is known about his wife, but he has previously revealed they've been together for 11 years and have known each other since they were kids.

However, he did reveal in September 2020 that he and his wife welcomed a baby girl together named Lawana and has shared a string of adorable snaps of her since.

Jax Jones is married and has a daughter. Picture: Jax Jones/Instagram

What is Jax Jones’ Instagram?

You can follow Jax Jones on Instagram @jaxjones where he currently boasts over 215K followers.

He showcases a lot of his music on his social media account, so it's definitely worth the follow!

