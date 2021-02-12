James Charles Debuts New Bald Look And The Responses Are Brutal

By Capital FM

James Charles is being called to play Jeff Bezos in a movie biopic after debuting a new bald look.

James Charles certainly isn’t shy when it comes to experimenting with his hair and makeup, so when he showcased his bald head it wasn’t long before his striking selfies went viral.

Before the grand unveiling the YouTuber and MUA teased on Instagram Stories: “Wait until you guys see what I did with my hair.”

James Charles teased his bald look before the grand unveiling. Picture: James Charles/Instagram

James Charles showcased his bald head while out for dinner. Picture: James Charles/Instagram

And it turns out he did a whole lot.

Following up his snap with a picture of himself climbing out of a car, James unveiled his daring new style – which looks like it's been created with a bald cap – during a dinner date with pals.

With full lashes and thick brows completing the lewk, James showed it off all over Instagram.

As the snaps circulated on Twitter he also retweeted a few of the most hilarious – and brutal – responses.

James Charles is always experimenting with his hair and makeup. Picture: James Charles/Instagram

James Charles occasionally wears long wigs to mix up his Insta feed. Picture: James Charles/Instagram

BREAKING: James Charles to play Jeff Bezos in new biopic. Expected to hit streaming platforms this summer. pic.twitter.com/pT4SS0mP6B — Advil Lavigne (@agaycowboy) February 12, 2021

Me after finding out that a song I’m in is Number 1 in the charts!! 😂💜@jamescharles #scalped pic.twitter.com/TWE4VsNRcm — Lawrence Chaney (@ShadyLawrence) February 12, 2021

“BREAKING” one fan declared. “James Charles to play Jeff Bezos in new biopic. Expected to hit streaming platforms this summer.”

James also shared a fan's brutal tweet comparing him to Voldemort.

He even responded to UK Drag Race star Lawrence Chaney who wrote: "Me after finding out that a song I’m in is Number 1 in the charts!"

James is known for experimenting with wigs as well as makeup, often rocking long locks for his Insta selfies.

