6 April 2022, 12:20

Jade Thirlwall is taking on a new stage name...
Jade Thirlwall is taking on a new stage name... Picture: Alamy
Jade Thirlwall is revamping her image for her solo career as Little Mix gears up towards their break – and she's assuming a new stage name...

Jade Thirlwall is preparing for her career as a solo singer ahead of Little Mix’s hiatus.

The 29-year-old pop star will undergo a brand revamp as she steps into a new era outside of the mega girl group.

Inside Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens' Relationship

Reports claim that the 'Love (Sweet Love)' will be dropping her surname and be going under only Jade professionally.

Thirlwall is following in the footsteps of many successful pop stars that came before her, such as Cher, Adele, Rihanna, and Beyoncé among many more.

Rumours whirr that Jade is gearing up for the release of an electric bop that will kick off her debut as a solo artist this summer!

Jade Thirlwall is nearly ready to launch herself as a solo singer
Jade Thirlwall is nearly ready to launch herself as a solo singer. Picture: Jade Thirwall/Instagram

Since the Little Mix ladies announced their planned hiatus back in December, Mixers have been theorising on what the trio could be getting up to as they focus their efforts on their individual careers. They will be going on a break following the conclusion of their long-delayed Confetti Tour, which will wrap up in May.

An insider revealed to the tabloids that's Jade and her team are going 'all out' to ensure that her solo career hits the ground running.

The source revealed to the publication: "After talks with bosses she's decided a mini-revamp is the way to go and will be dropping her surname to simply be known as 'Jade' moving forward.

"There are no plans set in stone yet but a summer launch for her career is looking more than likely," they continued.

The industry insider spoke about Little Mix's incredible friendship despite their hiatus, they said: "It goes without saying she's incredibly loyal to the girls but they are all looking to the future and life after the group and working on their own projects now."

Little Mix will be starting their long-rumoured hiatus in May 2022
Little Mix will be starting their long-rumoured hiatus in May 2022. Picture: Alamy
Jade Thirlwall will be changing up her stage name when she goes solo
Jade Thirlwall will be changing up her stage name when she goes solo. Picture: Alamy

Some fans have already drawn comparisons between another ex-girl band member who went solo under a singular name – former X Factor judge and Girls Aloud member Cheryl!

The source spoke on the similarities between the two X Factor alumnae: "It worked for Cheryl so they see no reason why it wouldn't work for Jade.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has forayed into the world of film with her debut movie Boxing Day, whereas Perrie Edwards has founded the luxury fashion brand DISORA. All three singers have been spotted in the studio as they continue to pursue music on a solo basis.

So, what do you think Jade's first solo single will sound like?

