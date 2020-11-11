Jade Thirlwall’s Boyfriend Jordan Stephens Dances Around Their Bedroom To Little Mix’s ‘Confetti’

11 November 2020, 12:41

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens have been keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, but the Little Mix singer couldn’t help but share a rare – and hilarious – clip of her boyfriend dancing to ‘Confetti’.

Jade Thirlwall’s boyfriend Jordan Stephens is clearly a true Little Mix stan at heart as the pop star caught him dancing around their bedroom to the girls’ new song ‘Confetti’.

Putting on heart-shaped sunglasses for a proper performance, the Rizzle Kicks star busted out his best moves.

Jade was left seriously impressed at the fact he knew all the words, recording her beau’s moves as she lay in bed after a live-stream party of Little Mix’s new album with fans on Twitter.

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens have been dating since the first lockdown
Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens have been dating since the first lockdown. Picture: Getty

And when Jordan pulled on a white bucket hat to complete his look, Jade was left in stitches.

“You actually look so cool!” She screamed.

Jade and Jordan started dating at the end of lockdown and she’s only recently began speaking out about her new romance.

In a chat with Metro.co.uk Jade revealed Jordan moved in when she and her housemates had to quarantine in October.

Jade Thirlwall described her relationship with Jordan Stephens as 'so chilled out'
Jade Thirlwall described her relationship with Jordan Stephens as 'so chilled out'. Picture: Getty

She said "Anyone who has supported you through hard times is really important.

"It’s quite special seeing that. It’s the one positive to come out of this. Me and Jordan… we are a good match. We are so chilled out, we are horizontal!"

They’re thought to have begun dating in May, after having socially-distant dates when lockdown restrictions began to be eased.

