The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on a book. But is it a true story? Picture: Netflix

The Haunting of Bly Manor drops on Netflix on October 9.

The supernatural horror, which stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, is a follow-up series to The Haunting of Hill House.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is loosely based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw. Picture: Netflix

But is it based on a true story? Let’s take a look…

Is The Haunting of Bly Manor based on a true story?

No, The Haunting of Bly House is not a true story.

It is, however, loosely based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw, written by Henry James.

The book tells the story of a governess who, caring for two children at a remote estate, becomes convinced the grounds are haunted.

If the Haunting of Hill House is anything to go off, it’s probably going to be absolutely terrifying and give you nightmares. You’ve been warned.

The synopsis for the Netflix show reads: "The story tells of a young governess hired by a man to look after his niece and nephew at the family country house after they fall into his care.

“Arriving at the Bly estate, she begins to see apparitions that proceed to haunt the premises."

Kind of want to watch it, kind of want to be able to sleep for the rest of the year.

The Haunting of Bly Moanor drops on Netflix on October 9 at 8am.

