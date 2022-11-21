Who Has Left I’m A Celebrity So Far & All The Remaining Campmates
21 November 2022, 16:57
Here’s who has been eliminated from the 2022 series of I’m A Celebrity so far and which contestants are remaining.
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 has been keeping viewers entertained each night - and now two campmates have already left.
This year’s star-studded contestants include pop superstar Boy George, Coronation Street’s Sue Weaver, former Lioness Jill Scott and former health secretary Matt Hancock, to name a few.
Love Islander Olivia Attwood was forced to quit just a day into the show after medics discovered she was ‘dangerously’ anaemic.
Boy George ‘Threatened To Quit’ I’m A Celebrity After Clash With Crew
However, two weeks into the series, eliminations began taking place, meaning that there are now just nine contestants left in camp with a chance of becoming king or queen of the jungle.
Here are the campmates who have been eliminated so far, and the campmates that are still facing those Bushtucker trials down under…
Who has left I’m A Celeb?
Scarlette Douglas
The second campmate to leave was A Place in The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas after finding herself in the bottom two.
Speaking about her experience on the show, Scarlette said: “I’m absolutely gutted, I’m not even going to lie about it. I know that some people wanted to leave and I was like 'I’m not ready to go yet.'
“I wanted to stay for as long as possible because those people are amazing and the Jungle is incredible."
Charlene White
The first contestant to be eliminated from this year’s series was journalist and Loose Women panellist Charlene White.
Charlene left after taking on her last Bushtucker Trial called Watery Grave.
Which contestants are remaining in the I’m A Celeb jungle?
The contestants left are:
- Boy George
- Babatunde Aléshé
- Owen Warner
- Sue Weaver
- Jill Scott
- Mike Tindall
- Chris Moyles
- Matt Hancock
- Seann Walsh
