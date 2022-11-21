Who Has Left I’m A Celebrity So Far & All The Remaining Campmates

Which campmates have left I'm A Celebrity so far? Picture: ITV2

Here’s who has been eliminated from the 2022 series of I’m A Celebrity so far and which contestants are remaining.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 has been keeping viewers entertained each night - and now two campmates have already left.

This year’s star-studded contestants include pop superstar Boy George, Coronation Street’s Sue Weaver, former Lioness Jill Scott and former health secretary Matt Hancock, to name a few.

Love Islander Olivia Attwood was forced to quit just a day into the show after medics discovered she was ‘dangerously’ anaemic.

Boy George ‘Threatened To Quit’ I’m A Celebrity After Clash With Crew

However, two weeks into the series, eliminations began taking place, meaning that there are now just nine contestants left in camp with a chance of becoming king or queen of the jungle.

Here are the campmates who have been eliminated so far, and the campmates that are still facing those Bushtucker trials down under…

I'm A Celebrity 2022 contestants & who has left so far. Picture: ITV

Who has left I’m A Celeb?

Scarlette Douglas

The second campmate to leave was A Place in The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas after finding herself in the bottom two.

Speaking about her experience on the show, Scarlette said: “I’m absolutely gutted, I’m not even going to lie about it. I know that some people wanted to leave and I was like 'I’m not ready to go yet.'

“I wanted to stay for as long as possible because those people are amazing and the Jungle is incredible."

Scarlette Douglas was the second campmate to leave I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Charlene White

The first contestant to be eliminated from this year’s series was journalist and Loose Women panellist Charlene White.

Charlene left after taking on her last Bushtucker Trial called Watery Grave.

Charlene White was the first I'm A Celeb contestant to be eliminated. Picture: ITV

Which contestants are remaining in the I’m A Celeb jungle?

The contestants left are:

Boy George

Babatunde Aléshé

Owen Warner

Sue Weaver

Jill Scott

Mike Tindall

Chris Moyles

Matt Hancock

Seann Walsh

