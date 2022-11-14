Olivia Attwood Speaks Out About Health Condition That Forced Her To Quit I’m A Celebrity

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood has finally spoken out about why she left I’m A Celebrity after shutting down claims she left due to ‘Covid reasons’.

Olivia Attwood’s departure from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! left fans shocked after the Love Island star was forced to quit just 24 hours after heading into camp.

Amid days of speculation as to why she left, the 31-year-old reality star has now opened up about the "devastating" reason she left the jungle.

Olivia Attwood Denies Leaving I’m A Celebrity ‘Due To Covid Reasons’

In an interview with MailOnline, Olivia revealed she had undergone a routine blood test but was rushed to the hospital after her results showed that she was dangerously anaemic, explaining: “I was so scared, I was like, 'what the hell is wrong with me?' They couldn't give me an answer, they just told me that they had to get me to the hospital immediately.”

She continued: “The results were really, really low when they put them into their reader and they consulted with another doctor off site. I had those bloods done in England before I left, and they were fine. I was confused and of course very, very worried."

Olivia Attwood left I'm A Celeb after medics discovered she was dangerously anaemic. Picture: Alamy

Olivia went on to say that she had wondered if she had “picked up a virus” or if she was “pregnant”, adding: “They said because of the results the show's medical team got from my readings, they were not happy to sign me off to come back in, even though I had the clean bill of health from the hospital.

“If I went back into camp, they feared my levels might drop and it could be detrimental to my health and wellbeing. They were not willing to authorise my return and therefore I wasn't insured."

The TV personality went on to share that she was “absolutely devastated”, adding: “I’m not a crier but I started to cry, it was so emotional. I was heartbroken and gutted. I tried to keep my emotions in check and keep it in perspective, things could be so much worse.”

When producers told her she was “a favourite to win”, she felt even more devastated, adding that “it felt like a punch to the gut”.

Olivia Attwood's family have denied she left I'm A Celeb for Covid reasons. Picture: Alamy

Olivia Attwood was in the I'm A Celeb camp for 24 hours. Picture: ITV

Olivia joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning where she explained how "[her] iron was low, potassium, sodium was really low, all the main things were really low" and producers were scared her levels could "drop down" again, adding that since returning to the UK she has done the same blood tests and is doing fine.

Addressing whether she could return to camp next year, Olivia said: “In my schedules, we’d already moved everything once, so I’m not sure if we’d be able to do it again. I’d love to, but I’m not sure.”

Anaemia occurs when there aren’t enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen to your body’s organs. There are many different types of anaemia, but the most common type is iron-deficiency anaemia, which can ultimately make someone more at risk of illness or infection.

I’m A Celeb continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

