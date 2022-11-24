Boy George 'Refused Permission' To Fly Back To The UK After I’m A Celeb Exit

Boy George has reportedly been denied permission to fly home early after leaving I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Boy George is apparently not keen on hanging around in Australia after he was evicted from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Boy George became the fourth campmate to leave I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on Tuesday night and he has reportedly now been ‘denied’ an early return home.

The pop icon is said to have been keen to fly straight home following his jungle exit, however, he is contractually obliged to stay in Australia until the series has ended.

In protest, the 61-year-old even snubbed doing ITV’s routine exit interviews, failing to make an appearance on any of the channel’s shows after his eviction.

An insider told this tabloid that he ‘isn’t concerned’ with seeing his co-stars after the final and wanted to leave Aus immediately.

Boy George became the fourth contestant to be evicted from I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

The source said: “He wanted to go home immediately, he doesn't want to hang around. If he had his way he would be on a plane already but he wasn't allowed to do that.

“His aim of going into the jungle was for the world to see the stripped back version of him, no hair, makeup, costumes, or hats – he didn't actually care how far he went in the competition.”

They went on: “The fact he has to stay in Australia for days now is an annoyance to him, he isn't fussed about sticking around for the final but that's what he has to do.

“He's travelled across the world his entire career and has seen Australia before so there's really no reason for him to be here, especially as he isn't concerned with catching up with his co-stars on the other side.”

Boy George apparently wanted to fly home immediately after I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Boy George was reportedly denied permission to fly home early. Picture: ITV

Boy George’s eviction came after Corrie’s Sue Cleaver, TV host Scarlette Douglas and Loose Women panellist Charlene White were sent packing from the jungle.

A fifth contestant has now been eliminated after comedian Babatunde Aléshé left camp on Wednesday night, leaving only six remaining contestants.

I’m A Celeb continues at 9pm on ITV.

