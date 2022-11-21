Boy George ‘Threatened To Quit’ I’m A Celebrity After Clash With Crew

Boy George apparently 'threatened' to quit I'm A Celeb after having a disagreement with ITV producers. Picture: ITV

Boy George reportedly had an explosive rant at show producers after a Bushtucker trial on I’m A Celeb.

Boy George reportedly ‘threatened to quit’ I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! following a clash with ITV producers.

The pop star, 61, is said to have ‘demanded’ to return to camp in a golf buggy, like his co-star Sue Cleaver, but when refused he was unhappy.

Coronation Street star Sue has special conditions meaning she can't walk up the steep hill between the trial grounds and camp - but apparently when Boy George was politely refused the same method of transport, it sparked a ‘massive strop’.

An insider told this tabloid that he ‘stormed off’, stole an apple from the crew and then hid behind trees.

Boy George apparently 'threw a tantrum' after being refused a ride to camp in a golf buggy. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, producers are said to have begged him to stay.

The insider said: “Sue is allowed to be driven in a golf buggy under special conditions, but the rest of the campmates had to walk back from the trial which involved a steep hill.

“George threw a massive strop and demanded to be driven in his own buggy - but ITV were having none of it as they said it would not be fair on the others. He then stormed into one of the production crew tents and pinched an apple, before hiding behind trees so that he couldn’t be filmed by any of the show’s cameras.

"It was a proper temper tantrum, but George wasn’t backing down. He was threatening to walk out of the show, and in that moment he probably would have done.”

Boy George is said to have threatened to quit I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Boy George reportedly 'stormed off' following his row. Picture: ITV

The source went on: “Luckily one of the producers was able to retrieve him, sit him down in a tent and convince him not to leave.

“It was a real storm in a teacup, and thankfully in the end he recognised that and agreed to go back to camp.”

Journalist and Loose Women panellist Charlene White was the first campmate to leave the jungle, while TV presenter Scarlette Douglas became the second.

I’m A Celeb continues at 9pm on ITV.

