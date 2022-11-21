Boy George ‘Threatened To Quit’ I’m A Celebrity After Clash With Crew

21 November 2022, 11:57

Boy George apparently 'threatened' to quit I'm A Celeb after having a disagreement with ITV producers
Boy George apparently 'threatened' to quit I'm A Celeb after having a disagreement with ITV producers. Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Boy George reportedly had an explosive rant at show producers after a Bushtucker trial on I’m A Celeb.

Boy George reportedly ‘threatened to quit’ I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! following a clash with ITV producers.

The pop star, 61, is said to have ‘demanded’ to return to camp in a golf buggy, like his co-star Sue Cleaver, but when refused he was unhappy.

WATCH: I’m A Celebrity Medics Called To Remove Cockroach From Jill Scott’s Ear After Bushtucker Trial

Coronation Street star Sue has special conditions meaning she can't walk up the steep hill between the trial grounds and camp - but apparently when Boy George was politely refused the same method of transport, it sparked a ‘massive strop’.

An insider told this tabloid that he ‘stormed off’, stole an apple from the crew and then hid behind trees.

Boy George apparently 'threw a tantrum' after being refused a ride to camp in a golf buggy
Boy George apparently 'threw a tantrum' after being refused a ride to camp in a golf buggy. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, producers are said to have begged him to stay.

The insider said: “Sue is allowed to be driven in a golf buggy under special conditions, but the rest of the campmates had to walk back from the trial which involved a steep hill.

“George threw a massive strop and demanded to be driven in his own buggy - but ITV were having none of it as they said it would not be fair on the others. He then stormed into one of the production crew tents and pinched an apple, before hiding behind trees so that he couldn’t be filmed by any of the show’s cameras.

"It was a proper temper tantrum, but George wasn’t backing down. He was threatening to walk out of the show, and in that moment he probably would have done.”

Boy George is said to have threatened to quit I'm A Celeb
Boy George is said to have threatened to quit I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV
Boy George reportedly 'stormed off' following his row
Boy George reportedly 'stormed off' following his row. Picture: ITV

The source went on: “Luckily one of the producers was able to retrieve him, sit him down in a tent and convince him not to leave.

“It was a real storm in a teacup, and thankfully in the end he recognised that and agreed to go back to camp.”

Journalist and Loose Women panellist Charlene White was the first campmate to leave the jungle, while TV presenter Scarlette Douglas became the second.

I’m A Celeb continues at 9pm on ITV.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

'Sweet Caroline' has become a football anthem

Why Do Fans Sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ For England? Why The Tune's A Football Anthem

Adele shared a sweet moment with boyfriend Rich Paul during her Vegas show

Adele Shares Rare PDA Moment With Boyfriend Rich Paul During Vegas Show

Who is Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul?

Who Is Adele’s Boyfriend Rich Paul? Inside Their Romance

Max George and Maisie Smith spoke about their age gap

Max George Addresses 13-Year Age Gap In Maisie Smith Relationship

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly decided to take a break from their relationship

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Have Reportedly ‘Split’ After Two Years Together

Olivia Wilde's children have bonded with her boyfriend Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde’s Two Kids Have Bonded With ‘Superhero’ Boyfriend Harry Styles

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star