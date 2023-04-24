When Was I’m A Celebrity South Africa Filmed?

I'm A Celebrity set to go to South Africa

By Capital FM

The new I’m A Celebrity South Africa spinoff has been pre-recorded for the very first time - but when was it filmed?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa - the new spinoff series of the ITV show - is airing on Monday, April 24th and will see some of your fave past campmates returning for a second time in the jungle.

This is the first time ever that the series has been pre-recorded as fans are used to watching the show in real time and voting for contestants to take part in the trials.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 South Africa: The Confirmed Line-Up Of Contestants

But when exactly was I’m A Celeb South Africa filmed?

Here’s everything you need to know…

An all-star cast of former contestants will return for I'm A Celebrity... South Africa. Picture: ITV

When was I’m A Celebrity South Africa filmed?

The South Africa spinoff of the ITV show was pre-recorded last summer.

Reports first started circulating that an all-star spinoff was in the works as early as April 2022, with claims it would take place in July.

Hosts Ant and Dec shared a video from South Africa in September last year, confirming that an all-star version of the series would be taking place and airing this year.

I'm A Celeb South Africa starts on April 24 on ITV. Picture: ITV

I'm A Celeb South Africa was filmed in summer 2022. Picture: ITV

This is the first time viewers at home will be watching the series months after it was filmed - and this time the campmates will be battling it out to become the first ever 'I'm A Celebrity Legend’.

Despite the differences in recording format and filming location, the new spinoff series still promises to be just as entertaining as some of the most memorable former campmates return.

Amir Khan, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell and Janice Dickinson are just some of the campmates returning to the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa airs at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday, April 24.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital