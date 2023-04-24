When Was I’m A Celebrity South Africa Filmed?

24 April 2023, 16:34

I'm A Celebrity set to go to South Africa

Capital FM

By Capital FM

The new I’m A Celebrity South Africa spinoff has been pre-recorded for the very first time - but when was it filmed?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa - the new spinoff series of the ITV show - is airing on Monday, April 24th and will see some of your fave past campmates returning for a second time in the jungle.

This is the first time ever that the series has been pre-recorded as fans are used to watching the show in real time and voting for contestants to take part in the trials.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 South Africa: The Confirmed Line-Up Of Contestants

But when exactly was I’m A Celeb South Africa filmed?

Here’s everything you need to know…

An all-star cast of former contestants will return for I'm A Celebrity... South Africa
An all-star cast of former contestants will return for I'm A Celebrity... South Africa. Picture: ITV

When was I’m A Celebrity South Africa filmed?

The South Africa spinoff of the ITV show was pre-recorded last summer.

Reports first started circulating that an all-star spinoff was in the works as early as April 2022, with claims it would take place in July.

Hosts Ant and Dec shared a video from South Africa in September last year, confirming that an all-star version of the series would be taking place and airing this year.

I'm A Celeb South Africa starts on April 24 on ITV
I'm A Celeb South Africa starts on April 24 on ITV. Picture: ITV
I'm A Celeb South Africa was filmed in summer 2022
I'm A Celeb South Africa was filmed in summer 2022. Picture: ITV

This is the first time viewers at home will be watching the series months after it was filmed - and this time the campmates will be battling it out to become the first ever 'I'm A Celebrity Legend’.

Despite the differences in recording format and filming location, the new spinoff series still promises to be just as entertaining as some of the most memorable former campmates return.

Amir Khan, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell and Janice Dickinson are just some of the campmates returning to the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa airs at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday, April 24.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will Heartstopper be getting a second season?

All The Details On 'Heartstopper' Season 2: From Release Date To Storyline

TV & Film

Sofia Richie stunned in three Chanel gowns for her wedding

All The Details On Sofia Richie’s Three Dreamy Chanel Wedding Dresses

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline Amid Rumours They're Back On

Shawn Mendes

Ron Hall said he's struggling to adjust to his new job after Love Island

Love Island’s Ron Hall Gets Candid About Feeling ‘Unemployed’ After Finding Fame

Tom Holland was just as obsessed with Zendaya's Coachella performance as us

Tom Holland’s Reaction To Zendaya’s Surprise Coachella Performance Is All Of Us

How 'cardigan' and 'willow' came to be

'Cardigan' & 'Willow' Nearly Weren't Taylor Swift Songs

Music

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star