When Does I’m A Celebrity South Africa Start? The All-Star Show’s Release Date

Here's the lowdown on the I’m A Celebrity… South Africa release date and what channel it will be on.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is returning with an all-star spinoff in South Africa and it’s starting very soon!

Hosts Ant and Dec made the official announcement last week and the series will see some of the biggest former campmates returning to the jungle for a second time around.

A line-up has already been revealed, with nine confirmed contestants and more to come throughout the series.

Amir Khan, Carol Vorderman, Janice Dickinson and Paul Burrell are amongst the celebs heading to the South Africa camp as they’re set to take on tougher challenges than ever before.

The show has already been filmed, meaning that a huge twist will be no public votes as the campmates battle it out against each other to become the first ever ‘I’m A Celeb Legend’.

So, when does I’m A Celebrity… South Africa start?

Here’s the lowdown on when and where to watch the all-star spinoff…

When does I’m A Celebrity… South Africa start? And what channel is it on?

ITV confirmed that the new I’m A Celeb spinoff in South Africa will be airing in April 2023.

A specific date is yet to be revealed, but it’s likely more information about the release date will be coming soon as it could start in a matter of days.

I’m A Celeb typically airs on Sundays, so it’s likely the show will air its first episode on any of these dates:

Sunday, April 9th

Sunday, April 16th

Sunday, April 23rd

Sunday, April 30th

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will be available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest info!

