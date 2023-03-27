I’m A Celebrity 2023 South Africa: The Confirmed Line-Up Of Contestants

27 March 2023, 10:27

Capital FM

By Capital FM

I’m A Celebrity is returning next month for a new spinoff in South Africa - and here’s the full line-up for the new series.

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa officially launches next month and a star-studded line-up will be heading to the new jungle to try their luck a second time around.

The new spinoff series will see the return of some of the most memorable campmates from I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! as they take on tougher challenges than ever before in a new location.

However, one of the biggest twists is that there is no public vote - and the campmates will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first ever 'I'm A Celebrity Legend’.

Eurovision 2023 To Be Shown Live In Cinemas For The First Time

Nine contestants have already been confirmed to join the I'm A Celeb South Africa line-up
Nine contestants have already been confirmed to join the I'm A Celeb South Africa line-up. Picture: ITV

Nine contestants have already been confirmed to join the line-up, while hosts Ant and Dec promised in the series’ first look that many more stars will be taking part as the series go on.

This comes after the pair first announced the spinoff show back in September last year, as they revealed they had been in South Africa recording the show.

Here’s a look at all the confirmed celebs so far who will be taking part in the all-star I’m A Celebrity…South Africa series.

Amir Khan - appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2017

Amir Khan will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Amir Khan will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV

Jordan Banjo - appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2016

Jordan Banjo will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Jordan Banjo will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV

Helen Flanagan - appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2012

Helen Flanagan will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Helen Flanagan will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV

Carol Vorderman - appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2016

Carol Vorderman will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Carol Vorderman will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV

Fatima Whitbread - appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2011

Faitma Whitbread will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Faitma Whitbread will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV

Paul Burrell - appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2004

Paul Burrell will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Paul Burrell will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV

Phil Tufnell - appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2003

Phil Tufnell will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Phil Tufnell will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV2

Janice Dickinson - appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2007

Janice Dickinson will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Janice Dickinson will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV

Shaun Ryder - appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2010

Shaun Ryder will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Shaun Ryder will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa airs on ITV1 and ITVX next month.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first baby with his long-term partner Erin Darke

Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Expecting First Baby With Girlfriend Erin Darke

All of Taylor Swift's tour outfits

Every Single Outfit Taylor Swift Wears On The Eras Tour

Features

Are Selena and Zayn dating?

Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik Rumoured To Be Dating After They Were 'Spotted Kissing'

All of Taylor's acoustic numbers on tour

All Of The Surprise Acoustic Songs Taylor Swift Has Performed On Tour So Far

Bridgerton seasons 3 and 4 have been confirmed by Netflix

Bridgerton Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers And More

TV & Film

Eurovision 2023 will be screened in cinemas across the UK

Eurovision 2023 To Be Shown Live In Cinemas For The First Time

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star