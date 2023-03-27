I’m A Celebrity 2023 South Africa: The Confirmed Line-Up Of Contestants

By Capital FM

I’m A Celebrity is returning next month for a new spinoff in South Africa - and here’s the full line-up for the new series.

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa officially launches next month and a star-studded line-up will be heading to the new jungle to try their luck a second time around.

The new spinoff series will see the return of some of the most memorable campmates from I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! as they take on tougher challenges than ever before in a new location.

However, one of the biggest twists is that there is no public vote - and the campmates will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first ever 'I'm A Celebrity Legend’.

Nine contestants have already been confirmed to join the I'm A Celeb South Africa line-up. Picture: ITV

Nine contestants have already been confirmed to join the line-up, while hosts Ant and Dec promised in the series’ first look that many more stars will be taking part as the series go on.

This comes after the pair first announced the spinoff show back in September last year, as they revealed they had been in South Africa recording the show.

Here’s a look at all the confirmed celebs so far who will be taking part in the all-star I’m A Celebrity…South Africa series.

Amir Khan - appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2017

Amir Khan will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV

Jordan Banjo - appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2016

Jordan Banjo will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV

Helen Flanagan - appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2012

Helen Flanagan will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV

Carol Vorderman - appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2016

Carol Vorderman will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV

Fatima Whitbread - appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2011

Faitma Whitbread will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV

Paul Burrell - appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2004

Paul Burrell will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV

Phil Tufnell - appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2003

Phil Tufnell will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV2

Janice Dickinson - appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2007

Janice Dickinson will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV

Shaun Ryder - appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2010

Shaun Ryder will take part in I'm A Celebrity South Africa. Picture: ITV

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa airs on ITV1 and ITVX next month.

