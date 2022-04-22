I’m A Celebrity Stars From Past Set To Return For ‘Secret All-Stars Spin-Off’

I'm A Celebrity is said to be returning for an all-stars series with some fan-favourite contestants. Picture: ITV

ITV is reportedly planning to film a secret I’m A Celebrity spin-off featuring some fan-favourite contestants from the past which will air in 2023.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is reportedly set to air a special spin-off series featuring some of the fan-favourite contestants from over the years.

The series is said to be taking place in South Africa and will be filmed in July, with plans to air in 2023.

An insider told Metro.co.uk that Ant and Dec will return for hosting duties as the new spin-off will see a twist in the format.

I'm A Celeb is reportedly planning an 'all-stars' spin-off to air next year. Picture: ITV

The source said: “It will be hosted by Ant & Dec and will feature the most loved, favourite campmates from previous years.

“The show is still very much based in the world of I’m A Celeb – the campmates will be doing trials and living in the camp environment, but with fresh and exciting new twists on the format.

“The campmates will have a hand in their own destiny through a series of internal votes and challenges.”

Ant and Dec are set to return to host the new series. Picture: ITV

The new I'm A Celeb spin-off will reportedly be filmed in South Africa. Picture: ITV

The new series is a new one of its kind and won’t be interfering with this year’s series, which will see the show launching in November with contestants heading back to Australia for the first time in two years.

This comes after speculation that I’m A Celeb could end up in Wales for the third year running following Covid fears.

ITV is yet to confirm the spin-off or who is likely to take part, but former contestant Kate Garraway addressed the possibility of returning during Friday’s Good Morning Britain, joking she could ‘redeem herself’ a second time around.

