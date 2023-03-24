Eurovision 2023 To Be Shown Live In Cinemas For The First Time

24 March 2023, 16:04

Eurovision 2023 will be screened in cinemas across the UK
Eurovision 2023 will be screened in cinemas across the UK. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Cinemas across the country are set to screen the Eurovision 2023 live final for the first time in UK history.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eurovision 2023 just got more exciting as cinemas across the country are set to screen the live grand final in the UK for the first time in history.

The popular competition, which typically is aired on TV annually, is due to take place in Liverpool this year at the M&S Bank Arena from May 9-13.

You’ll get the chance to be amongst the very first viewers to watch the screening in UK cinemas this year as 500 cinemas nationwide are due to air the final in their theatres.

Mae Muller Announced As UK's 2023 Eurovision Act

Mae Muller is representing the UK in Eurovision 2023
Mae Muller is representing the UK in Eurovision 2023. Picture: Alamy

Mae Muller will be representing the UK this year with her track, ‘I Wrote A Song’.

Robert Lea, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said of the screenings: “Eurovision is one of the biggest television events of the year, and is set to be bigger than ever in the UK this year as Liverpool plays host, so we are thrilled to be bringing it to the big screen for the first time.

“Every song, every vote and every larger than life moment will be live streamed in amazing picture and sound quality for fans to enjoy with each other in the comfort of our premium seating.”

Eurovision 2023 will be taking place in Liverpool
Eurovision 2023 will be taking place in Liverpool. Picture: Press Release
Mae Muller will perform her track 'I Wrote A Song' at Eurovision
Mae Muller will perform her track 'I Wrote A Song' at Eurovision. Picture: Alamy

Tickets for the screening will go on sale at 10am (GMT) on Monday, March 27 - and viewers are even encouraged to come in fancy dress for the occasion.

This comes after tickets to attend the Eurovision final in Liverpool sold out in 36 minutes - but the new screenings mean viewers won’t have to miss out on a huge viewing party.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest is being hosted by Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Mel Giedroyc, Scott Mills, Rylan Clark, Alesha Dixon, Sam Quek, Ukranian singer Julia Sanina and Ukranian presenter Timur Miroshnychenko.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

You season 5 is coming

'You' Has Announced It's Fifth Season – And It Will Be Its Last

TV & Film

Is You nearly over?

Is There A Release Date For 'You' Season 5? Or Will The Netflix Show End With Season 4?

Taylor is an IRL angel...

8 Times Taylor Swift Has Given Back To Her Fans

Selena Gomez has jumped to Hailey Bieber's defence after receiving online hate

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence On Hailey Bieber ‘Feud’ And Urges Fans To ‘Stop’ The Hateful Comments

A man attempted to propose to Rihanna at her home

Rihanna's Home Invaded As Stranger Attempts To Propose

Inside Sabrina Carpenter's dating history

Is Sabrina Carpenter Single? Her Rumoured Exes & Dating History

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star