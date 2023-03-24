Eurovision 2023 To Be Shown Live In Cinemas For The First Time

Eurovision 2023 will be screened in cinemas across the UK. Picture: Alamy

Cinemas across the country are set to screen the Eurovision 2023 live final for the first time in UK history.

Eurovision 2023 just got more exciting as cinemas across the country are set to screen the live grand final in the UK for the first time in history.

The popular competition, which typically is aired on TV annually, is due to take place in Liverpool this year at the M&S Bank Arena from May 9-13.

You’ll get the chance to be amongst the very first viewers to watch the screening in UK cinemas this year as 500 cinemas nationwide are due to air the final in their theatres.

Mae Muller is representing the UK in Eurovision 2023. Picture: Alamy

Mae Muller will be representing the UK this year with her track, ‘I Wrote A Song’.

Robert Lea, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said of the screenings: “Eurovision is one of the biggest television events of the year, and is set to be bigger than ever in the UK this year as Liverpool plays host, so we are thrilled to be bringing it to the big screen for the first time.

“Every song, every vote and every larger than life moment will be live streamed in amazing picture and sound quality for fans to enjoy with each other in the comfort of our premium seating.”

Eurovision 2023 will be taking place in Liverpool. Picture: Press Release

Mae Muller will perform her track 'I Wrote A Song' at Eurovision. Picture: Alamy

Tickets for the screening will go on sale at 10am (GMT) on Monday, March 27 - and viewers are even encouraged to come in fancy dress for the occasion.

This comes after tickets to attend the Eurovision final in Liverpool sold out in 36 minutes - but the new screenings mean viewers won’t have to miss out on a huge viewing party.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest is being hosted by Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Mel Giedroyc, Scott Mills, Rylan Clark, Alesha Dixon, Sam Quek, Ukranian singer Julia Sanina and Ukranian presenter Timur Miroshnychenko.

