Frankie Bridge has been sending secret messages to her Loose Women co-stars during her time in I’m A Celebrity.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Frankie Bridge has been sending subtle signals to her friends back home from inside Gwrych Castle.

The Saturdays pop star has been secretly communicating messages to her Loose Women co-stars during her time at camp and they have spotted them!

During Wednesday evening’s episode of I’m A Celeb, Frankie can be seen subtly signalling to her co-stars, but did you spot them?

Speaking on Thursday’s episode of Loose Women, Kaye Adams asked people at home if they had seen Frankie’s secret signals.

Frankie Bridge has been spotted sending subtle signals to her friends at home. Picture: ITV

Frankie Bridge's subtle signal was spotted by her Loose Women friends. Picture: Alamy

She asked: “Who was paying close attention during I'm A Celeb this week?

"You may not have noticed this, the secret signal that Frankie said she would make to say she was thinking of us Loose ladies."

They then played a clip of the singer turned presenter wiggling her shoulders while she was sat around the campfire with her fellow campmates.

Kaye added: “Did you see that little jiggle? That is it, so she was practising before she went in... That's her little signal to the Loose ladies."

Frankie Bridge came up with a signal to show she was thinking of her Loose Women co-stars. Picture: ITV

Frankie Bridge has already been tipped as a favourite to win I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

She went on to reveal that Frankie, who has been on the Loose women panel full-time since December, had initially planned to make the signal when Ant and Dec call out her name when deciding who’s doing the trials.

Secret signals have long been used during I’m A Celeb in past years, including last year’s winner, Giovanna Fletcher’s famous thumb and nose wiggle to her kids watching at home.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV.

