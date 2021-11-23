Inside Frankie Bridge's Romance With Former Flame Dougie Poynter

All the details on Frankie Bridge and Dougie Poynter's 2010 relationship. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Capital FM

Frankie Bridge has not one but two connections to former I'm A Celeb campmates! Here's the lowdown on her relationship with Dougie Poynter.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Frankie Bridge is set to be one of the biggest contenders for the I'm A Celebrity 2021 crown!

The pop star-turned-presenter is following in the footsteps of husband Wayne Bridge, who finished in fifth place in 2016, by competing in the survival reality show – but this isn't her only I'm A Celeb connection...

Frankie Bridge Will Have Subtle Sign If She’s Angry At I’m A Celeb Campmates

The Loose Women panellist's former flame, Dougie Poynter of McFly fame, became King of the jungle way back in 2011.

Here are all the details on their relationship, from how they met to when they split...

Frankie Bridge is a favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2021. Picture: ITV

When did Frankie Bridge and Dougie Poynter date?

With Dougie being the bassist for McFly and Frankie a singer for The Saturdays, the former couple ran in the same musical circles in the late-noughties.

32-year-old Frankie, whose last name at the time was Sandford, and Dougie, 33, dated for two years with the romance beginning in 2008.

Frankie and Dougie Poynter began dating in 2008. Picture: Getty

Why did Frankie and Dougie split?

The pair called it quits in 2010 in what became a very public breakup.

Both parties have remained tight-lipped about the decade-old romance in the years that followed, but they have been spotted attending the same events in recent years, proving there are no hard feelings.

Frankie married footballer Wayne Bridge in 2014. Picture: Frankie Bridge/Instagram

When was Dougie Poynter on I'm A Celeb?

The McFly musician entered the jungle the year following the break-up and ultimately nabbed the crown in 2011.

He appeared alongside the likes of Mark Wright and Sinitta in the 11th series of the reality show.

All eyes are now on Frankie to see if she can enter the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here hall of fame!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital