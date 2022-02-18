I'm A Celebrity To Return To Australia After Two Years In Wales

I'm A Celeb could be finally be returning to the jungle. Picture: ITV

Ant and Dec revealed that 'I'm A Celebrity' could finally be headed back to Australia – here's everything we know so far...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here could finally make a return to filming in Australia.

Ant and Dec revealed that a plan to get the survival reality series back down under is underway, with high hopes that the 2022 series will no longer be based in the UK.

Due to COVID-19, I'm A Celeb found a new home in Wales, with the last two season's placing their brave contestants in Gwrych Castle.

The 22nd series of the long-running show is expected to air at the tail end of this year, hopefully being set in the jungle once again.

Ant and Dec shared their hopes that the show would be in Australia again. Picture: Getty

Ant and Dec, both 46, spoke about the ITV game show's future plans on The One Show on Thursday (February 17).

The hosts quizzed the duo on the filming location, with Alex Jones asking: "Now then, I'm A Celebrity, let's go there because Australia are reopening their borders from Monday, aren't they?"

"So is it the castle, or is it the jungle," she quipped.

Ant quickly put the rumours to rest, saying: "Well the plan is the jungle."

The last two seasons have been filmed at Gwrych Castle, Wales. Picture: Alamy

I'm A Celebrity began filming from Australia in 2002. Picture: Alamy

"But you know, Australia is home and we'd like to get back there - and we can!"

Dec weighed in, claiming that they have "nothing against Wales" but are looking forward to their potential Aussie return.

He capped off the exciting revelation by saying: "That's what we're hoping for, touch wood."

Only time will tell – hopefully, we'll see a cast heading out to the Australian jungle later this year!

