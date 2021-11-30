How Long Is I'm A Celeb 2021 On For?

When will the I'm A Celeb finale be? Picture: ITV



When will I'm A Celeb 2021 end? Here's everything you need to know about this season...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here has returned for its 21st season, but how long will it air for?

The ITV reality show has been met with a series of issues since it began on November 21, including multiple contestants needing medical treatment, and Richard Madeley's exit following a health scare.

Gwrych Castle was also hit by Storm Arwen in its second week of filming, resulting in the cancellation of Monday night's episode.

When will I'm A Celebrity end?

I'm A Celeb has been slated to run on ITV from late November and conclude just in time for Christmas!

The finale episode is due to air on December 12!

How long will I'm A Celeb 2021 air for? Picture: ITV

Will I'm A Celebrity add more episodes?

The initial number of episodes this season was planned to be 22, but it has now been revealed that it won't be extending the show's run despite the issues they've run into.

ITV confirmed that they do not intend on making up the episodes that were axed due to the devastating storm that forced the campmates to be evacuated over the weekend.

I'm A Celeb released a statement on Monday: "Celebrities will return to the castle once the whole production is safely re-established.

"The quarantine conditions for the celebrities will be the same as they had pre-show," revealing that the contestants had returned to the isolation cottages they stayed in before entering the castle.

