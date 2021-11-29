I’m A Celeb’s Richard Madeley Suffered From Extreme Dehydration At Camp

Richard Madeley spoke about how he ended up in hospital. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Capital FM

Richard Madeley talks about the health scare that sent him to hospital and abruptly ended his stint on I'm A Celebrity.

Richard Madeley has spoken about his recent medical scare that led to his shock exit from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

The presenter was rushed to hospital just four days into his stint at Gwrych Castle, meaning he was forced to quit the show as the 'Covid bubble' had been broken.

The 65-year-old has now revealed that his health scare was due to extreme dehydration and a severe lack of sleep.

It's alleged that the star will still receive his whopping fee of £200,000 for his appearance on the show, Madeley was one of the line-ups top signings.

Richard Madeley left the Welsh castle after four days. Picture: ITV

Richard appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday to talk about his devastating departure from the survival reality show.

He affirmed that he had fully recovered from the health complications that caused his exit, saying: "I got a clean bill of health. But that's COVID precautions, isn't it?

"If it wasn't for COVID I'd have been out for two hours and I would've been back by half 10 in the morning."

He theorised on how he got ill so quickly at camp, telling the hosts: "I'd been up for 20 hours, I don't think I got to bed until 4:30 in the morning."

Richard Madeley has a 'clean bill of health' after leaving the show. Picture: Getty

"I think I got dehydrated. It was actually quite disturbing," the television host said.

Richard spoke on how the scary moment unravelled: "I woke up babbling, I didn't know where I was, I couldn't string a sentence together."

Speaking on his desire to resume filming the show, he revealed that "it just wasn't an option, they are so strict about it."

All contestants had to complete an isolation period in a quarantine cottage in Wales ahead of entering the castle, ensuring that the camp would be covid secure.

The journalist revealed that "the penny didn't drop" that the hospital visit would result in the end of his reality television journey.

His I'm A Celeb journey may be over this year but rumours are already whirring that he could be pencilled in for the 2022 series.

When questioned on this possibility on the morning chat show, he said: "It would depend on them asking me.

"Never say never, I would never do the castle again. I’d go to Australia. It was freezing, we were shivering. At least we would be warm."

