I’m A Celebrity Cancelled Tonight As Production Remains In Turmoil After Storm Arwen Damage

29 November 2021, 11:49 | Updated: 29 November 2021, 15:10

Capital FM

By Capital FM

I’m A Celebrity 2021 is in chaos due to Storm Arwen and Monday night’s episode will not air as a result.

I’m A Celebrity production remains in turmoil after the celebrities had to be removed from the castle over the weekend due to concerns over Storm Arwen.

Gwrych Castle was damaged in the storm, but the contestants and production crew had already been moved to safety.

I’m A Celeb’s Richard Madeley Suffered From Extreme Dehydration At Camp

Monday night’s episode (29 Novemer) will not air this evening as repairs continue to the set.

I'm A Celebrity 2021 is in turmoil
I'm A Celebrity 2021 is in turmoil. Picture: ITV
Richard Madeley was forced to quit I'm A Celeb
Richard Madeley was forced to quit I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

ITV have confirmed the series will continue from tomorrow (30 November), where Ant and Dec will resume hosting live.

They said in a statement: "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will return from tomorrow night (Tuesday 30th November) on ITV and ITV Hub with a brand new show.  Ant & Dec will be back presenting live from the Castle."

There will also be a public vote for a new trial and the celebrity selected will be revealed at the end of the episode.

Friday night’s episode was pre-recorded and Saturday and Sunday night’s episodes were recaps from the week.

On Friday, I’m A Celebrity issued a statement explaining the celebrities, including Naughty Boy, Frankie Bridge and Arlene Phillips, would be returning to individual isolation to remain covid secure while the safety of production was re-established.

They said: “Celebrities will return to the castle once the whole production is safely re-established.

“The quarantine conditions for the celebrities will be the same as they had pre-show.”

It comes after Richard Madeley, reportedly this year’s highest paid contestant, was forced to quit the series after falling ill in the night on Wednesday.

The TV host was rushed to hospital, therefore breaking the Covid bubble with his co-stars and leaving him no choice but to leave the series.

