I’m A Celeb ‘Could be Forced To Move To Scotland’ For 2020 Series Due To Pandemic

15 July 2020, 12:42

I'm A Celeb could be forced to switch up its location for the 2020 series.
I'm A Celeb could be forced to switch up its location for the 2020 series. Picture: ITV

I’m A Celeb 2020 could be filmed in Scotland instead of Australia.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here could be forced to film their 2020 series in Scotland due to coronavirus fears, according to reports.

Apparently, a decision needs to be made ‘next month’ so show bosses at ITV are currently scoping out UK-based locations.

Roman Kemp Spills On 'Unforgettable' I'm A Celeb Experience After Leaving The Jungle In Third Place

A source told Mirror: “Having I’m A Celebrity for three weeks in November is seen as a huge priority.

"Everyone hopes to get back to Australia but over there they are struggling massively with flare-ups resulting in second lock-downs. It simply may not be possible because of safety."

They added: "A decision needs to be made next month – in the meantime, the team is looking at stately homes, castles, mansions in remote areas of Scotland and England to see if we could stage it here.

"A dark, cold and spooky version of the show would be good fun – it would certainly be different."

It’s been reported that TV presenter Vernon Kay is the first celeb to sign up for the 2020 series.

He’s reportedly been paid £250,000!

Show bosses are also reportedly keen to secure Tiger King star Carol Baskin and have already made her a huge offer.

Other celebs rumoured to be appearing include Joe Sugg, AJ Pritchard and Phillip Schofield.

Last year's series saw Eastenders actress Jacqueline Jossa crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Corrie star Andy Whyment finished in second place and our very own Capital Breakfast host, Roman Kemp, finished third!

